Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia’s Aceh province: USGS

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 January 2020
Reuters

  • The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13 km
JAKARTA:  An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck on Tuesday southwest of Indonesia’s province of Aceh on the island of Sumatra, at a depth of 20.3 km (12.6 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

On Twitter, the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency put the quake magnitude at 6.4 with a depth of 13 km (8 miles), adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, authorities and residents said.

“People panicked and ran out of buildings,” said Maimun, a disaster mitigation official on the island nearest to the epicenter.

“People who were praying at a mosque all ran outside,” added Maimun, who uses one name, like many Indonesians.

At least one aftershock was recorded by the Indonesian geophysics agency.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

In September 2018, Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, was devastated by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tsunami it unleashed, killing more than 4,000 people.

Topics: Indonesia Earthquake

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

  • President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon
  • France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising
PARIS: France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
Le Maire said he had a “long discussion” on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.
“We have given ourselves exactly 15 days” to solve the issue at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.
He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would “stand together with France” in the dispute.
President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.
On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.
“This trade war is in no one’s interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
He said his meeting with Hogan would “study the possibility of commercial retaliation.”
France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.
Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.
The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.
Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.

Topics: US France tech tax

