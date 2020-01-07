Musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran’s ‘Broken Wings’ set to make UAE debut

DUBAI: Khalil Gibran fans, rejoice. The acclaimed Lebanese poet’s autobiographical love story, “Broken Wings,” will be performed on stage at the Dubai Opera House this month following a successful run at London’s West End.

The three performances of the musical of the same name, which was co-written by Lebanese-British performance artist Nadim Naaman and directed by Bronagh Lagan, is being showcased over two nights from Jan. 17 and 18, and will adapt the poet’s 1912 written piece with an international cast of singers and actors in addition to a live orchestra.

The musical, which is the first adaptation of the late poet and philosopher’s autobiography, made its regional debut at Lebanon’s annual Beiteddine Art Festival in 2019.

Often referred to as the “Romeo and Juliet” of the Middle East, “Broken Wings” tells the story of a young Gibran who returns to his home country after living in America for years. The tragic love story sees the poet fall for Selma, the daughter of a family friend, who is already betrothed.

The novel, which has been adapted into a film, a play and now a musical, first premiered at London’s Theater Royal Haymarket in April 2018 to roaring success.