You are here

  • Home
  • Musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran’s ‘Broken Wings’ set to make UAE debut

Musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran’s ‘Broken Wings’ set to make UAE debut

A musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran's ‘Broken Wings’ is coming to Dubai. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjxvb

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran’s ‘Broken Wings’ set to make UAE debut

  • The late Lebanese poet’s autobiographical story, “Broken Wings,” will be performed on stage at the Dubai Opera House this month
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Khalil Gibran fans, rejoice. The acclaimed Lebanese poet’s autobiographical love story, “Broken Wings,” will be performed on stage at the Dubai Opera House this month following a successful run at London’s West End.

The three performances of the musical of the same name, which was co-written by Lebanese-British performance artist Nadim Naaman and directed by Bronagh Lagan, is being showcased over two nights from Jan. 17 and 18, and will adapt the poet’s 1912 written piece with an international cast of singers and actors in addition to a live orchestra.

The musical, which is the first adaptation of the late poet and philosopher’s autobiography, made its regional debut at Lebanon’s annual Beiteddine Art Festival in 2019.

Often referred to as the “Romeo and Juliet” of the Middle East, “Broken Wings” tells the story of a young Gibran who returns to his home country after living in America for years. The tragic love story sees the poet fall for Selma, the daughter of a family friend, who is already betrothed.

The novel, which has been adapted into a film, a play and now a musical, first premiered at London’s Theater Royal Haymarket in April 2018 to roaring success.

Topics: Khalil Gibran Dubai Opera

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models. (AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

  • When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved
  • To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ten years later, curvy model Ashley Graham opens up about her personal struggles finding her dream wedding gown. 

Graham, who married videographer Justin Ervin and is expecting a baby soon, wrote: “A lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day!”

When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been 9 years since Justin and I got married and I wouldn’t change anything about that day. EXCEPT…a lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day! I found a silhouette that I loved, but I had to accept major details I didn’t want because there was nothing in that shape that fit me. And it wasn’t even the right size! We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work. Finding a dream dress is something I would have loved to experience! Andddd I want all of you to be able to have! I’m so excited to be partnering with @pronovias to create a bridal line for everyone. The collection runs from size 0-34 and there is something for any type of bride! There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with SLEEVES, which I love. By far my favorite part is that every dress has shapewear and bras built in. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see the collection when it’s out this March! You shouldn’t have to compromise who you are because of what’s on the rack

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

“We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work,” she said.

To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34, and that caters to bodies of all types and shapes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Graham said: “There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with sleeves, which I love.” Every dress “has shape-wear and bras built in,” she added.

The collection is expected to be released in March. In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models, ranked 10th with an estimated income of $5.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017. 

Topics: Ashley Graham Pronovias wedding dress

Latest updates

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress
Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Qatif after opening fire at security patrol
UN says ‘no plan B’ to Syria cross-border aid system
Britain says war with Iran would strengthen militants
The Qasimi Fall 2020 show was a tribute to the late designer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.