Actress Yasmine Sabri: First Arab woman in Cartier campaign

Yasmine Sabri shared the “Into the Wild” video on Instagram. (AFP)
  • Yasmine Sabri stars alongside Italian model Mariacarla Boscono and British actors Ella Balinska and Annabelle Wallis
DUBAI: Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri just became the first Middle Eastern woman to star in French luxury jeweler Cartier’s campaign for its Panthere De Cartier collection. 

In the video the star shared on her Instagram, Sabri stars alongside Italian model Mariacarla Boscono and British actors Ella Balinska and Annabelle Wallis.

In the “Into the Wild” video, Sabri wore a black jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a gold and diamond Panthere de Cartier timepiece and pendant earrings.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Introducing #PanthereDeCartier #IntoTheWild @cartier

A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri) on

The 32-year-old actress is known for promoting campaigns that support women empowerment. 

During the 2013 Arab African Conference on Women’s Empowerment, Sabri received the title of “Ambassador of African Women.” The global recognition she received celebrated the support she offered for the “Enti Al-Aham” (You come first) campaign for women empowerment.

Sabri’s acting career started in 2013 when she started in the series “Khatawat al-Shaytan.”

She is best known for her roles in several TV series such as “Hekayti,” “Al-Ostoora,” “Tareeky,” and more.

Musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran’s ‘Broken Wings’ set to make UAE debut

A musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran's ‘Broken Wings’ is coming to Dubai. Supplied
  • The late Lebanese poet’s autobiographical story, “Broken Wings,” will be performed on stage at the Dubai Opera House this month
DUBAI: Khalil Gibran fans, rejoice. The acclaimed Lebanese poet’s autobiographical love story, “Broken Wings,” will be performed on stage at the Dubai Opera House this month following a successful run at London’s West End.

The three performances of the musical of the same name, which was co-written by Lebanese-British performance artist Nadim Naaman and directed by Bronagh Lagan, is being showcased over two nights from Jan. 17 and 18, and will adapt the poet’s 1912 written piece with an international cast of singers, actors in addition to a live orchestra.

The musical, which is the first adaptation of the late poet and philosopher’s autobiography, made its regional debut at Lebanon’s annual Beiteddine Art Festival in 2019.

Often referred to as the “Romeo and Juliet” of the Middle East, “Broken Wings” tells the story of a young Gibran who returns to his home country after living in America for years. The tragic love story sees the poet fall for Selma, the daughter of a family friend, who is already betrothed.

The novel, which has been adapted into a film, a play and now a musical, first premiered at London’s Theater Royal Haymarket in April 2018 to roaring success.

