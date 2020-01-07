Actress Yasmine Sabri: First Arab woman in Cartier campaign

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri just became the first Middle Eastern woman to star in French luxury jeweler Cartier’s campaign for its Panthere De Cartier collection.

In the video the star shared on her Instagram, Sabri stars alongside Italian model Mariacarla Boscono and British actors Ella Balinska and Annabelle Wallis.

In the “Into the Wild” video, Sabri wore a black jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a gold and diamond Panthere de Cartier timepiece and pendant earrings.

The 32-year-old actress is known for promoting campaigns that support women empowerment.

During the 2013 Arab African Conference on Women’s Empowerment, Sabri received the title of “Ambassador of African Women.” The global recognition she received celebrated the support she offered for the “Enti Al-Aham” (You come first) campaign for women empowerment.

Sabri’s acting career started in 2013 when she started in the series “Khatawat al-Shaytan.”

She is best known for her roles in several TV series such as “Hekayti,” “Al-Ostoora,” “Tareeky,” and more.