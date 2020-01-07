You are here

  Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Donald Trump in Washington

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Donald Trump in Washington

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. (Twitter: @kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. (Twitter: @kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. (Twitter: @kbsalsaud)
The prince also met with the UK defense minister Ben Wallace. (Twitter: @kbsalsaud)
  The prince also met with the UK defense minister Ben Wallace
WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

He delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges.

The prince also met with the UK defense minister Ben Wallace, the two discussed the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Britain, the ongoing regional issues and the two countries' mutual efforts in the war against terror.

Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Qatif who opened fire at security patrol

Reuters

Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Qatif who opened fire at security patrol

  Local media and a resident reported gunfire
  It was unclear if there were any casualties
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday arrested a man it said had opened fire on a security patrol in the eastern Qatif region.

An Al-Ekhbariya report identified the man as Mohammed Hussein Al-Ammar and said he had been wanted since 2016 for attacks on security forces and robbing vehicles transporting cash.

The report described him as "the most dangerous wanted terrorist" on one of its lists.

Local media and a resident reported gunfire on Tuesday morning in several Qatif districts and security vehicles closing some roads. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

The Kingdom's security services regularly carry out operations in Qatif.

