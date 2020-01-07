You are here

Pompeo: Qassem Soleimani not in Baghdad on diplomatic mission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad pursuing a peaceful diplomatic mission. (AP)
Reuters

  • Said planned attacks orchestrated by Soleimani would have killed many Americans
  • Pompeo also accused Iran of working to thwart efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad pursuing a peaceful diplomatic mission when the US killed him in a drone attack last week.

"Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order - Qassem Soleimani - had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?" Pompeo told reporters. "We know that wasn't true," he added.

He added that attacks planned by Iranian military commander Soleimani "were going to lead, potentially, to the death of many more Americans," after being asked to clarify his comments on Friday that they were "imminent."

Pompeo also held Soleimani responsible for a Dec. 27 rocket attack in Iraq in which a US civilian contractor was killed.

"He was continuing the terror campaign in the region. We know what happened ... in December, ultimately leading to the death of an American. So, if you are looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani," he said.

Pompeo also accused Iran of working to thwart efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

"Iran has refused to join the regional and international consensus for peace, and is, in fact, actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its long global effort to support militant groups there," he said at a State Department news conference.

Also on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN that the US  wants to de-escalate the current tensions with Iran, but the country is ready to finish any war that could be started.

"We are not looking to start a war with Iran but we are prepared to finish one," he said. "What we'd like to see is the situation de-escalated."

Meanwhile, Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that the country's military joint operations command eceived a letter from the US army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops.

The letter's English and Arabic language versions were not identical so Iraq had requested clarifications from Washington, Abdul Mahdi told a televised cabinet meeting.

He spoke two days after Iraqi lawmakers, with his support, voted for a resolution demanding a removal of all foreign forces from Iraq following the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport.

NATO taking ‘some personnel’ out of Iraq

Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
AFP

NATO taking ‘some personnel’ out of Iraq

  • NATO announced on Saturday that it had suspended its training mission in Iraq, which fields 500 instructors
  • The alliance plans to resume its training there ‘when the situation permits’
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO said Tuesday it would take “some personnel” out of Iraq because of the increased danger there after the US killing of an Iranian general triggered revenge threats.
The withdrawal is temporary but “the safety of our personnel is paramount,” a NATO official said in a statement.
US and allied foreign troops in Iraq are concerned they might be targeted by Iran or allied Iraqi militias in retaliation for Friday’s killing in Baghdad of Revolutionary Guards General Qasem Soleimani, who commanded Iran’s operations across the Middle East.
NATO announced on Saturday that it had suspended its training mission in Iraq, which fields 500 instructors.
The NATO official said other mission personnel were being moved to other parts of Iraq, and emphasised that “NATO maintains a presence.”
The alliance plans to resume its training there “when the situation permits.”
He declined to give details on how many personnel were being moved or to where.
“The temporary repositioning of some personnel” was “to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.
“To protect the safety of our personnel on the ground, we cannot go into operational details,” he added.
Romania’s defense ministry said separately that its 14 soldiers taking part in the NATO deployment “will be temporarily relocated to another coalition base.”
Hungary’s defense minister Tibor Benko said Hungarian soldiers in Iraq were ready for evacuation “if necessary,” the official MTI agency reported.
Benko added that unless Hungary’s soldiers were asked to withdraw, they would continue their mission.
Around 200 Hungarian soldiers are stationed in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, both as part of NATO’s training mission and the broader coalition against the Islamic State organization.
The NATO training mission in Iraq is separate to the far bigger foreign military deployment in the country led by the US, which has 5,200 soldiers stationed in Iraqi bases.
The US general in charge of that force has sent a letter to Iraqi authorities saying the American troops were preparing to leave.
But he and US officials in Washington later said the “draft” letter had been mistakenly sent and that the troops are staying.
Soleimani was killed by a US drone on orders of President Donald Trump, who has warned Iran not to strike back.
NATO’s chief, Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday warned Tehran to avoid “further violence and provocations.”
Iran’s leaders have sworn to avenge Soleimani’s death at a time and place of their choosing.
They are also intent on solidifying their hold on Iraq and Syria, which they view as part of an “axis of resistance” stretching from Iran to the Mediterranean Sea.
The head of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said “we will take our revenge” and added that the process of “expelling the United States from the region has begun.”

