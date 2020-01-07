EU ministers condemn 'outside interference' in Libya

BRUSSELS: The EU's diplomatic chief on Tuesday condemned Turkish "interference" in Libya after Ankara sent troops to support the UN-backed Tripoli government, warning this complicates the crisis in the oil-rich state.
After emergency talks on the situation with the foreign ministers of France, Britain, Germany and Italy, Josep Borrell said the Turkish intervention was "something that we reject and which increases our worries about the situation in Libya".
