You are here

  • Home
  • Red alert for Aston Martin as profit, shares slump

Red alert for Aston Martin as profit, shares slump

Weak UK and European markets and subdued demand for its Vantage model hit upmarket British carmaker Aston Martin’s sale volumes and profit margins. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23xwg

Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

Red alert for Aston Martin as profit, shares slump

  • Aston Martin shares have lost nearly £3 billion in market value since their listing
Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU: Aston Martin warned its annual profit would almost halve as tough trading conditions continued through its peak month of December, sending the luxury carmaker’s shares down about 12 percent.

Tuesday’s warning is the latest from the British company, whose shares have plunged about three quarters in value since their 2018 listing.

The 106-year-old firm, famed for being fictional agent James Bond’s brand of choice, cut its forecast for wholesale volumes and profit margins in July, and reduced its volume forecast again in November, citing weak UK and European markets and subdued demand for its Vantage model.

Aston Martin said on Tuesday tough conditions continued through December, leading to a 7 percent drop in wholesale volumes for the year, with Europe underperforming the rest of its markets.

It expects 2019 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between £130 million and £140 million, compared with £247.3 million ($325 million) a year earlier.

“From a trading perspective, 2019 has been a very disappointing year,” CEO Andy Palmer said, adding the company now expected an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent in 2019, down from 22.6 percent in 2018.

While the global auto industry is suffering, some upmarket brands have bucked the trend. BMW’s Rolls-Royce reported a 25 percent jump in sales for last year, while Volkswagen’s Bentley saw a 5 percent rise.

Aston Martin said it was reviewing its planning for 2020, which includes a cost cutting program, and added it was still in talks with investors for a potential equity investment.

Its retail sales grew 12 percent in 2019, helped by a reasonably good performance in the UK.

“Since the election, we have a great degree of certainty, which is certainly welcome,” Palmer said, referring to a sweeping victory by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in a national election on Dec. 12.

Topics: Aston Martin European Markets

Related

Business & Economy
Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit
Business & Economy
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin swings to Q3 loss as volumes drop

Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

Updated 08 January 2020
Frank Kane

Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

  • The US is the biggest global market for Rolls-Royce with about 30 percent of sales
Updated 08 January 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian car connoisseurs are buying the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in their droves, according to record financial figures from the luxury car manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce, announced a 25 percent jump in sales across the world in 2019 to the highest level of sales in its 116 year history. But the increase in the Middle East was significantly higher at 29 percent.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest market in the region after the UAE, and Torsten Muller-Otvos, the global chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said that sales in the Gulf reflected the fact that regional economies were succeeding in their strategy of reducing dependence on the oil price.

“We saw it in the beginning that when oil prices slumped we also saw sales a bit weaker, due to the fact that the oil price fueled the economy of the entire Middle East. But now it is understood that oil cannot be the only driver of economics in these countries, and for that reason it’s normalizing.

“It’s a fact that oil prices are now lower, but people are getting used to it. Businessmen and women are getting accustomed to it. It’s the new normal and the entire luxury goods business is performing pretty well over last year,” he said.

The star of the 2019 performance was the luxury four-wheel-drive Cullinan, which sells for about SR1.8 million ($480,000) in its basic form, through most Rolls-Royce customers spend a lot more on customizing their vehicles through the Rolls-Royce “Bespoke” unit.

Muller-Otvos said that globally about 40 percent of the 2019 sales increase was due to the Cullinan, introduced just over a year ago, but the proportion was bigger in the Arabian Gulf region for the Cullinan.

“The Middle East is very strong on SUVs, and the Cullinan is a recipe for success there. Customers have told me that we have hit the nail on the head with the car,” he said.

The UAE — with high-selling dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — is the biggest market for Rolls-Royce in the Middle East, followed by Saudi Arabia, while Qatar and Kuwait compete for the third place.

The US remained the biggest global market in 2019, with about 30 percent of sales, followed by China with about 25 percent. 

The Middle East market share was more than 10 percent of the global total.

The long-standing flagship of the Rolls-Royce range, the Phantom, was also in high demand in the region, he said. The ten-year-old Ghost is being replaced by a new version, which will be on the market toward the end of the year.

Muller-Otvos said that Rolls- Royce makes a “meaningful contribution” to BMW finances, and is funding a big investment program at its Goodwood, UK, base, to prepare for the advent of electric Rolls-Royce models in the coming decade as well as to increase its capacity in bespoke engineering and design.

He added that the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer had fallen significantly over the past decade, down from 56 years to 43 years, as the marque increases its appeal to women and young high-net-worth individuals.

Topics: Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia Global market

Related

Exclusive
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Rolls-Royce and the Middle East: A love story
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce hit by further setback to fixing Boeing 787 engines

Latest updates

Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashes near airport in Tehran: Fars News
Movie museum gives new dimension to story of Madinah
Islamic Military Alliance, OIC sign deal
Cypriot legal system under fire amid rape case controversy
Muslim World League condemns Turkish intervention in Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.