You are here

  • Home
  • Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII 8. The long-standing flagship of the Rolls-Royce range, the Phantom is in high demand in the Middle East region although the star of 2019 was the luxury four-wheel-drive Cullinan. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbyu5

Updated 09 January 2020
Frank Kane

Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

  • The US is the biggest global market for Rolls-Royce with about 30 percent of sales
Updated 09 January 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian car connoisseurs are buying the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in their droves, according to record financial figures from the luxury car manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce, announced a 25 percent jump in sales across the world in 2019 to the highest level of sales in its 116 year history. But the increase in the Middle East was significantly higher at 29 percent.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest market in the region after the UAE, and Torsten Muller-Otvos, the global chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said that sales in the Gulf reflected the fact that regional economies were succeeding in their strategy of reducing dependence on the oil price.

“We saw it in the beginning that when oil prices slumped we also saw sales a bit weaker, due to the fact that the oil price fueled the economy of the entire Middle East. But now it is understood that oil cannot be the only driver of economics in these countries, and for that reason it’s normalizing.

“It’s a fact that oil prices are now lower, but people are getting used to it. Businessmen and women are getting accustomed to it. It’s the new normal and the entire luxury goods business is performing pretty well over last year,” he said.

The star of the 2019 performance was the luxury four-wheel-drive Cullinan, which sells for about SR1.8 million ($480,000) in its basic form, through most Rolls-Royce customers spend a lot more on customizing their vehicles through the Rolls-Royce “Bespoke” unit.

Muller-Otvos said that globally about 40 percent of the 2019 sales increase was due to the Cullinan, introduced just over a year ago, but the proportion was bigger in the Arabian Gulf region for the Cullinan.

“The Middle East is very strong on SUVs, and the Cullinan is a recipe for success there. Customers have told me that we have hit the nail on the head with the car,” he said.

The UAE — with high-selling dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — is the biggest market for Rolls-Royce in the Middle East, followed by Saudi Arabia, while Qatar and Kuwait compete for the third place.

The US remained the biggest global market in 2019, with about 30 percent of sales, followed by China with about 25 percent. 

The Middle East market share was more than 10 percent of the global total.

The long-standing flagship of the Rolls-Royce range, the Phantom, was also in high demand in the region, he said. The ten-year-old Ghost is being replaced by a new version, which will be on the market toward the end of the year.

Muller-Otvos said that Rolls- Royce makes a “meaningful contribution” to BMW finances, and is funding a big investment program at its Goodwood, UK, base, to prepare for the advent of electric Rolls-Royce models in the coming decade as well as to increase its capacity in bespoke engineering and design.

He added that the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer had fallen significantly over the past decade, down from 56 years to 43 years, as the marque increases its appeal to women and young high-net-worth individuals.

Topics: Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia Global market economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

Exclusive
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Rolls-Royce and the Middle East: A love story
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce hit by further setback to fixing Boeing 787 engines

Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions

Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions

  • Virgin Atlantic Mumbai flight times will be ‘slightly longer than expected’
Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Airlines are facing higher fuel bills as they reroute flights to avoid airspace over Iran and Iraq due to recent heightened tension between Washington and Tehran, adding further financial pressure to an industry already contending with the prolonged grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets.

Germany’s Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM, Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have redirected flights from airspace in the region after Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq. A Ukraine jetliner also crashed in Tehran, although the cause is not yet known.

“Avoiding Iraqi/Iranian air space is a double headache for airlines,” independent aviation consultant John Strickland said by email, noting longer journey times that would throw off schedules and add to operating costs.

Mark Zee, founder of OPSGROUP, which monitors global aerospace for risks that it shares with industry members, said rerouting to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace could add around 40 minutes to trips from Europe to Asia.

Australia’s Qantas Airways said such a detour would add 50 minutes to its Perth to London flight time, forcing it to reduce passenger numbers — and therefore revenue — in order to carry more jet fuel.

Virgin Atlantic also said its flight times to and from Mumbai would be “slightly longer than expected.”

Based on data from Flightradar24 and feedback from airline members, Zee said carriers are largely redirecting flights over parts of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has barred US carriers from airspace over Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, citing “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East.”

Tensions in the region surged after a US drone strike killed a top Iranian military commander in Iraq last week, compounding industry challenges at a time when carriers are already reeling from stiff competition, increased regulations and fallout from the 737 MAX fleet’s global grounding.

In a piece of good news for the industry, oil futures fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, retreating from an earlier four-month high, on a de-escalation of rhetoric from Washington and Tehran, and a realization that Iran’s rocket attack did not damage oil facilities.

In December, global airlines reduced their forecast for industry-wide profits in 2019 under the weight of trade tensions, but were expecting a rebound in 2020.

Etihad Airlines, Qatar Airways and Emirates Airline are still using the airspace, which remains open.

“The Gulf carriers in total will have a headache, as they need to pass Iran to get to Europe,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said, adding that airlines flying from India to Europe would also suffer. 

Topics: airlines John Strickland Iran tensions

Related

Business & Economy
Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines suspend flights to Iraqi cities
Middle-East
Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

Latest updates

King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis
Saudi Culture Ministry chooses ‘Riyadh Front’ as book fair’s new headquarters
Saudi Arabia ranked global 5th, Arab 1st for humanitarian aid
King Faisal Prize winners announced
‘The Perfect Candidate,’ a Saudi movie to debut in German language

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.