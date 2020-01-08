OIC chief praises Cambodia for religious tolerance

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen, received Othman Hassan, special envoy of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the OIC on Monday.
The secretary-general and the Cambodian envoy discussed issues of mutual interest and common concern, and exchanged views on promoting inter-religious dialogue and tolerance, education and development, and combating Islamophobia.
Hassan emphasized that while Cambodia was a Buddhist-majority country, it has made substantial efforts to provide equal opportunities for its Muslim community. The Cambodian government has enacted a legal provision requiring prayer halls in all public hospitals, and Muslim women students are free to wear religious headscarves at school if they choose.
He also noted that Muslims were widely represented in the political sphere, with two senators, six members of Parliament, 11 deputy ministers and 21 undersecretaries of state.
Al-Othaimeen praised Cambodia for encouraging positive relations between religious communities and for being a role model for others in the region.
He also assured Hassan that he had the OIC’s full support during his tenure as special envoy to the organization.
