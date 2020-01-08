Movie museum gives new dimension to story of Madinah

MADINAH: Located near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Qisat Al-Makan (story of the place) museum offers visitors a rich and cultural experience through 3-D movies about the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the history of the holy city.

The museum, supervised by the Madinah Development Authority, features stories about the Prophet’s immigration to Madinah, and the holy and historic places associated with his life.

Movies are shown in Arabic, Urdu, Pakistani, Malaysian, Indonesian, Turkish, Indian, French and English and the museum opens from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are available online at www.qisatalmkan.com.