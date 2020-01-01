You are here

Four new Saudi museums costing SR224m to open in 2020

Updated 01 January 2020
SPA

Four new Saudi museums costing SR224m to open in 2020

  The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) says the new buildings, located in Asir, Hail, Tabuk and Jouf
Updated 01 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The construction of four showpiece Saudi regional museums costing more than SR224 million ($59.7 million) has been completed, tourism chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said the new buildings, located in Asir, Hail, Tabuk and Jouf, would be opened soon as part of an initiative driven by King Salman to promote the country’s cultural heritage.

Coming under the umbrella of the National Transformation Program 2020, the project aims to establish, expand and develop 13 regional museums throughout the Kingdom.

As well as building new museums, the initiative includes designing exhibition displays using the latest international visual presentation techniques.

Backed by the SCTH president, Ahmad Al-Khateeb, and Saudi regional governors, the job of preserving the Kingdom’s heritage and history is seen as a major component in helping to boost the national tourism economy.

More than 1,000 jobs are expected to be created in the museums and the commission has lined up qualified university graduates to work on specialized tasks and in fields such as marketing and museum-related events.

Architecturally, the new museums have been designed and built to reflect the urban and cultural identity of each region, and exhibits will be displayed in chronological order, starting from prehistoric times and the emergence of early civilizations in each region and concluding with the modern era, including crafts and traditional industries.

Regional history will also be explained to visitors through special programs and exhibits focused on specific categories.

In addition, social, cultural and scientific events and activities will be highlighted along with tourism investment opportunities.

During early 2020, the SCTH will transfer its national heritage section to the Ministry of Culture, which will in turn complete the implementation of the initiative.

The museum in Jouf cost more than SR61 million to build and occupies 12,000 square meters in Dumat Al-Jandal, overlooking an important archaeological area that includes Marid Castle and Umar Mosque. It is also adjacent to Al-Nuwaiser Museum and other Jouf landmarks.

Asir’s SR31 million regional museum covers more than 7,000 square meters in the center of Abha city, while the one in Hail was constructed on 11,000 square meters of land near to the Prince Sultan Cultural Center at a cost of SR66.5 million.

The regional museum in Tabuk is on a 12,854-square-meter plot and SR65.6 million was spent on building and equipping it. It is located within the site of the historic railway station in the center of Tabuk.

Saudi Arabia sets out night shift labor code

Updated 03 January 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi Arabia sets out night shift labor code

  Day and night shift workers to have equal rights
Updated 03 January 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Businesses can now hire people for night shifts as the Kingdom shifts to 24-hour trading, with the government releasing the terms and conditions for employment.

The regulations are to make sure the rights of night shift workers are protected and that employers maintain a healthy work environment.

Night shifts run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a ministry statement on Twitter, and there should be a 12-hour rest period between every night shift for an individual worker. A shift rotation should take place in every organization every three months, enabling night shift workers to switch to day shifts after three months.

Employers are expected to provide medical insurance, as well as compensatory benefits in working hours and salaries. There should be no difference between day and night shift workers, and they should have equal rights, the Twitter statement said.

Some can be exempt from night shifts, including those with medically approved conditions, the elderly and those with familial obligations, as well as women who are 24 weeks pregnant.

Musa’ab Hariri, the founder of successful burger joint Crave with branches in Jeddah and Makkah, said he was willing to run his business on a 24-hour basis and that he supported the Ministry of Labor and Social Development’s initiative.  

“In a way, it supports local manpower and it helps provide jobs to those who need them,” he told Arab News, but said the only issue that might arise was the familial obligation clause because local workers would struggle to accept night shifts because of such obligations. 

Crave already operates until 2 a.m. and opens for longer on weekends and vacations. “Food and beverage businesses like ours are the ones that will benefit the most from it,” he said. “Operating for longer hours will offer opportunities for more workers and will increase revenue.”

The business has previously experimented with after-midnight-delivery, said Hariri, and sales picked up after a while although they were stale to begin with. 

“People want variety, if you look at delivery services that actually operate late, you’ll come up short with a few fast food options. People want more, especially in cities with nightlife like Jeddah. We did well with delivery, so I’m optimistic about operating the restaurant as a whole.”

Saudi legal consultant Dimah Alsharif said the decision to allow commercial activities to operate throughout the day was directly related to enabling the quality of life concept that the Kingdom’s reform plan was working toward.

“On the commercial side, it will definitely stimulate commercial activity, its development and desired goals and targets,” she told Arab News. “Special care must be taken when applying these (night shift) hours to working women given their circumstances, especially since the labor code stipulates that women may not be employed during the evening period for at least 11 consecutive hours, unless a decision is issued by the minister specifying the exceptions.”

