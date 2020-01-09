You are here

Millions strike in India amid citizenship law backlash

Trade union members shout slogans during a general strike called by various trade unions, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Trade union strikes reflect frustration with the government’s economic policies
Sanjay Kumar

GUWAHATI: Popular resistance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gaining momentum as millions of workers have joined the opposition to the Indian government’s “anti-people” policies.

Banks and markets were shut down in several parts of the country on Wednesday, as 10 leading trade unions went on strike.

“The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labor, as we construe from its policies and actions,” the unions said a joint statement.

Angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, people have been taking to the streets since December, when a new citizenship law was passed. Large-scale demonstrations have been held across the country against the law that protesters refer to as “discriminatory.”

While trade unions are demanding “better wages, rollback of some of the policies that are adversely affecting the lives and livelihood of the workers,” student groups also participated in the rallies.

In the northeastern state of Assam, different student organizations joined the labor platform to protest against the government.

For almost a month, different Assam campuses have been calling for the new citizenship law — the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — to be repealed as it poses a threat to their ethnic identity. The Assamese feel that under the CAA, immigrants in the state would become citizens, although they have not met the criteria of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which Assam released in August last year.

Some 1.9 million people in the state, mostly Hindus, were not on the NRC list, but the CAA will now accommodate them. The Assamese feel the move is a betrayal by the BJP government.

Under the CAA, Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are eligible to become citizens, if they came to India before Dec. 31, 2014. Muslims are not included.

“We will continue the agitation till the government withdraws CAA,” Samujjal Bhattacharya, secretary-general of All Assam Students Union, told Arab News.

Wednesday’s labor strikes were also supported by students in the eastern Indian state of Bengal. In New Delhi, the protests were mild, but most of the government-owned banks were closed. Their employees were barred from participating in the rallies.

A BJP youth leader from New Delhi, Pappu Nirala, said that trade unions belong to the past and “don’t understand the dynamics of the changing world. Most of their demands are archaic.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress Party extended support to the protesting trade unions. Its leader, Rahul Gandhi, said on Twitter that Modi government’s “anti-people, anti-labor policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening the PSUs (public sector units).”

Political analyst Pawan Pratay told Arab News that “the continuous protests in different parts of the country show that the BJP is gradually losing the political narrative and people are getting disenchanted,” especially economically, as people are becoming insecure about their future. 

The union strikes, Pratay said, reflect “frustration with the government’s economic policies.”

Pratay added: “If the government fails to arrest the economic slide there would be further resistance. Failure on the economic front will be disastrous for the Modi regime.”

Topics: India citizenship law Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Pakistan army chief’s tenure can be extended, senate rules

Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq

Pakistan army chief’s tenure can be extended, senate rules

  • The new legislation gives Pakistan’s president the power to reappoint or extend the existing tenure of military chiefs
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s senate approved three separate bills on Wednesday related to the appointment, reappointment and tenure of military chiefs, including Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current chief of army staff.

The bills were tabled by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, proposing amendments to the Pakistan Army Act 1952, the Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and the Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961.

The new legislation gives Pakistan’s president the power to reappoint or extend the existing tenure of military chiefs and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee.  It also ensures that courts cannot challenge such tenure extensions in the future.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in this act or any other law, or any order or judgment of any Court, the appointment, reappointment or extension of the chief of the army staff, or the exercise of discretion by the appointing authority in this regard, shall not be called into question before any Court on any ground whatsoever,” the amendment bill reads.

The three bills were proposed after Pakistan’s supreme court granted parliament six months to give legal cover to army chief Gen. Bajwa’s three-year tenure extension — granted by the prime minister in August — on November 26, after the apex court had suspended Bajwa’s extension citing procedural irregularities and loopholes in relevant laws.

The same bills were approved by Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday when, although the major opposition parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party — voted in favor of the bills, members of the Jamat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal parties, and lawmakers from the tribal districts, walked out of in protest. Prime Minister Imran Khan also made a rare appearance in the house on Tuesday and remained seated during the voting process.

The passage of the bills means Gen. Bajwa’s three-year tenure extension is now a certainty.

“The retirement age and service limits prescribed for a General (officer), under the rules and regulations made under this act, shall not be applicable to the Chief of the Army Staff, during his tenure of appointment, reappointment, or extension, subject to a maximum age of sixty-four (64) years,” the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020, reads.

The bill also empowers the president to “reappoint the Chief of the Army Staff for additional tenure of three years,” or to extend his tenure for another three years on the advice of the Prime Minister, “in the national security interest or exigencies, from time to time.”

Islamabad-based defense analyst, Lt. Gen. (retired) Talat Masood told Arab News, “It shows that the army will continue to play a very significant role in years to come, and I think foreign powers are also cognizant of that. The way the US foreign secretary directly spoke to the chief of army staff rather than the foreign minister (about conflict with Iran), shows there is a lot of recognition and respect for (Pakistan’s) military leadership.”

He added: “The army plays a dominant role in the stability of the country. The military’s opinion does carry a lot of weight and I think this was one of the major (factors that made) opposition parties realize that it would serve no purpose to block or create hurdles in the passing of the amendments.”

Topics: Pakistan army chief Gen. Qamer Javed Bajwa

