Saudi Arabia ranked global 5th, Arab 1st for humanitarian aid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid.

According to figures published on Wednesday on the UN Financial Tracking Service platform, the Kingdom contributed $1,281,625,265 (SR4,808,021,026 or 5.5 percent) toward the total amount of international spending on relief programs.

In Yemen, the Kingdom’s 2019 share of international humanitarian aid funding for the war-torn country amounted to $216 billion (31.3 percent).

Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said the rankings were a result of the unlimited backing by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for support initiatives around the world.

