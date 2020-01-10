You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ranked global 5th, Arab 1st for humanitarian aid

Saudi Arabia ranked global 5th, Arab 1st for humanitarian aid

The rankings were a result of the unlimited backing by King Salman, says aid chief. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p39at

Updated 10 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia ranked global 5th, Arab 1st for humanitarian aid

Updated 10 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid.

According to figures published on Wednesday on the UN Financial Tracking Service platform, the Kingdom contributed $1,281,625,265 (SR4,808,021,026 or 5.5 percent) toward the total amount of international spending on relief programs.

In Yemen, the Kingdom’s 2019 share of international humanitarian aid funding for the war-torn country amounted to $216 billion (31.3 percent). 

Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said the rankings were a result of the unlimited backing by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for support initiatives around the world.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSRelief launches International Journal of Humanitarian Studies website

King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

Updated 10 January 2020
SPA

King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

Updated 10 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to express his solidarity with the country during its bushfire crisis.

He confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to provide assistance so Australia could overcome the disaster.

The king also expressed his condolences to the prime minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people shared the pain of Australians.

Morrison expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and to the Saudi people for their empathy.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people and  destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives foreign ambassadors to the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors

Latest updates

Air strike kills 8 Iraq paramilitaries in east Syria
Deadlock over Nile dam as Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan look to Washington for talks
Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176
UN to vote Friday on new Syria cross-border aid resolution
Pope urges US and Iran to exercise self-restraint

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.