Parts of Saudi Arabia blanketed in snow

Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains.
Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains. (Al-Ekhbariya)
Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains. (Al-Ekhbariya)
Updated 10 January 2020
  • Temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts
  • Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office urging residents to keep warm
LONDON: Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains.

Videos of the snowfall went viral on social media.

Temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts, with Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office urging residents to keep warm and avoid venturing to isolated places.

The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection also forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms over Tabuk, Madinah, the Northern Borders, Ha’il and Al-Jawf.

King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

SPA

RIYADH: King Salman called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to express his solidarity with the country during its bushfire crisis.

He confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to provide assistance so Australia could overcome the disaster.

The king also expressed his condolences to the prime minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people shared the pain of Australians.

Morrison expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and to the Saudi people for their empathy.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people and  destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

