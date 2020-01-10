You are here

Stephane Peterhansel takes Dakar Rally Stage 6 into Riyadh, Carlos Sainz retains overall lead

Dakar Rally - Stage 6 - Ha'il to Riyadh, January 10: Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza. (Reuters)
  • Frenchman Peterhansel finished one minute 35 seconds ahead of Spaniard Sainz
  • Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was sixth in his Toyota
RIYADH: Stephane Peterhansel won the sixth stage of the Dakar rally on Friday as his Mini team-mate Carlos Sainz retained the overall lead.
Ricky Brabec won the motorbike section of the 477 kilometer stage to Riyadh.
Bobby Patton, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, crashed out of his first Dakar after four kilometers. The race news service reported that the accident left “his co-pilot with back and torso injuries.”
Frenchman Peterhansel finished one minute 35 seconds ahead of Spaniard Sainz.
Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar was third in his Toyota, 3min 22sec off the lead, with Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi warmly greeted by fans as he finished fourth in another Toyota a further 3min 20sec back.

Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was sixth in his Toyota, 7min 56sec behind Peterhansel.
Sainz increased his lead in the overall standings to 7min 46sec over Al-Attiyah. Peterhansel is third, 16min 18sec behind Sainz. Two-time Formula One champion Alonso is 16th, more than three hours off the pace.
The stage started over fast, flat sands but there were dunes later on.

“Today was a long stage, 477 kilometers, so it’s long. It was fast but sometimes we crossed some dunes, so it was slow, fast, slow, fast,” 13-time Dakar winner Peterhansel said.
“The biggest problem for me is that with these high speeds you need to be really concentrated a lot. You are not physically tired but it’s more mentally tiring.”
Al-Attiyah said the Minis had an advantage over his Toyota.
“We are really going at the maximum and the Mini buggy is too fast compared to a 4x4,” he said. “We’ll see next week. It will be tougher.”

Saudi entrant Al Rajhi continued his strong showing despite mechanical difficulties.
“I am happy,” he said. “I’m from Riyadh. I have a lot of fans here and I enjoyed it a lot so thanks to them for coming.”
“Today was not an easy day. After the start we had a leak of oil and we were scared because there was a crack and I was scared all the oil would leak out. But taking care and taking it easy was the most important.”
Brabec grabbed his second stage victory in the motorbikes, finishing 1min 34sec ahead of Honda team-mate Spaniard Joan Bareda. Austrian KTM rider Matthias Walkner was third at 2min 45sec.
“It was a long stage,” Brabec said. “It was a big one, the first real stage of 100 percent sand. I’m just happy to be here and to be leader in the general standings.”
Saturday is a rest day.
“We deserve some rest,” said Brabec who leads Chilean Pablo Quintanilla of Husqvarna by 20min 56sec in the overall standings at the half-way stage.

 

HAIL: As the dust settled after Dakar Rally competitors on Thursday roared into Hail, there were fears that the world-famous race could overshadow the Saudi city’s own prestigious motoring event.

Hail, and its population of more than 1.2 million people, has played host to the Hail Nissan International Rally — the first of its kind to be staged in Saudi Arabia — since 2006.

The international event, run in the Kingdom’s northern desert, was approved by the Paris-based International Automobile Federation (FIA) in 2008 and over the years has been a major tourism money-spinner for the Hail region.

But there were mixed feelings among motor racing fans in the city over the future of the event in Hail when up against the competition of the Dakar Rally.

Private sector worker, Mansour Al-Khateeb, told Arab News that the Dakar Rally would add value to Hail’s international race.

“When the competitors come here and see the attractive landscape of the Nafud Desert, they won’t hesitate to take part in the Hail rally in its future editions, especially if they know that it has become an international racing event.”

Al-Khateeb added that Hail’s 1,300-km rally had gained global popularity through the participation of a large number of local and international contestants.

“In addition to the FIA, the Hail rally organizers have also succeeded in getting unlimited support from various local authorities including the General Sports Authority (GSA) and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.”

He pointed out that the Dakar Rally was an addition to the city and would serve as an important advertising campaign for Hail on different levels.

But Abdurrahman Al-Shammari, a retired Health Ministry employee, felt the Dakar event could represent a threat to the future of the Hail rally. “I fear Dakar occurring in Hail could negatively influence the popularity of the Hail rally on an international level.” He suggested the Hail rally should be part of the Dakar in one of its stages — a race within a longer rally, especially with the two competitions taking place in the same period of the year.

“Top local drivers are taking part in the Dakar, and this can affect their participation in the Hail rally. Unless the officials of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF) discuss this idea or a similar one with the Dakar organizers, the Hail rally is feared to gradually lose its glow,” Al-Shammari added.

