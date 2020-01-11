Rising prices show tighter supplies of cleaner fuel for global shipping

You are here

A worker walks past a ship at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah in Yemen. (Reuters)
Reuters

NEW YORK: The price of very low-sulfur fuel oil has risen in recent months, a sign of increasing worry there is not enough of the fuel to comply with new global shipping laws that took effect this year, market participants said.
Very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) lately has started to trade at levels comparable to marine gasoil, a type of diesel fuel used by tankers. That is an indication that refineries may need to increase production of VLSFO as tankers shift from dirtier, high-sulfur fuel to a cleaner product to comply with International Maritime Organization regulations designed to reduce smog.
Under those rules, shippers either need to use fuels with a sulfur content not exceeding 0.5 percent, or install scrubbers that can clean higher-sulfur fuels to reduce emissions. The rules, known as IMO 2020, affect more than 50,000 merchant ships worldwide.
Supply has tightened in trading markets in Asia and Europe and now in the US. On Wednesday VLSFO in Houston traded at $642 per ton, compared with $667 per ton for marine gasoil, S&P Global Platts data showed. That $25 spread was at $152 half a year ago. That suggests not enough VLSFO is being produced and raises concerns about supply this coming spring when refiners go into maintenance season, said Rick Joswick, head of oil pricing and trade flow analytics at S&P Global Platts in New York.
The spread in Singapore has narrowed to $15, while in Rotterdam it has narrowed to $3, S&P Global Platts data showed.
Meanwhile, VLSFO stocks are also falling, Joswick said.
“You can’t cover demand out of inventory forever,” he said. “Production has to pick up and trade flows have to shift.”
“It means marine gasoil needs to be called upon to cover some of that demand,” Joswick added.
The spread between VLSFO and high-sulfur fuel used by shippers that installed scrubbers was $330 per ton in Singapore and $272 per ton in Houston, S&P Global Platts data showed. That spread was greater than shipowners expected, benefiting tanker operators that installed scrubbers, shipping sources said.
VLSFO demand could prompt refiners to increase supplies later this year, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “This is a nice, high price for VLSFO. We’ll reach some new equilibrium,” he said.

Decoder

Scrubbers

Scrubbers are used to clean higher-sulfur fuels on ships to reduce emissions.

Lufthansa joins other airlines in halting Tehran flights

Planes are parked at the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany. Lufthansa is canceling all flights to and from Tehran until Jan. 20. (AFP)
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Lufthansa joins other airlines in halting Tehran flights

  • Carrier highlights ‘unclear security situation for airspace around airport’
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Lufthansa on Friday said it was canceling all flights to and from Tehran until Jan. 20, following suggestions that Iran may have mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week.

The German group, which also owns Austrian Airlines, said the flight ban was “due to the unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport.”
All 176 people on board died when the Ukrainian International Airlines plane went down near Tehran on Wednesday, shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq over the killing of a top Iranian general.
American, British and Canadian officials say intelligence sources indicate Iran shot down the plane, perhaps unintentionally, but this has been denied by Tehran.
Several airlines had already announced they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace as tensions in the region soared.

FASTFACT

All 176 people on board died when the Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.

A Lufthansa flight between Frankfurt and Tehran on Thursday turned back an hour after takeoff because of security concerns.
Austrian Airlines earlier said it was also canceling its flight to Tehran.

Assessment
The airline said its action was “due to the latest reports and the changed assessment of the security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport.”
Thursday’s flight to Tehran was ordered to return to Vienna after a stopover in Sofia, the statement added.
The airline’s move came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence sources indicated Iran had shot down the Ukrainian airliner, possibly accidentally.
Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases housing US troops in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian warlord Qassem Soleimani.
Several airlines had already said they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace. The EU on Friday demanded an “independent and credible” probe into the crash.
The EU said that, so far, there was “no conclusive evidence of what caused the incident.”
“It is very important for us that the investigation that takes place happens through an independent and credible civil safety investigation conducted in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization rules,” European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker told reporters.

Topics: Lufthansa

