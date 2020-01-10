You are here

  • Home
  • Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines cancel Tehran flights

Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines cancel Tehran flights

Austrian Airlines and its parent Lufthansa have cancelled all flights to Iran. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8ttt

Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines cancel Tehran flights

  • A Lufthansa flight between Frankfurt and Tehran on Thursday turned back an hour after takeoff because of security concerns
  • Austrian Airlines said late Thursday that its flight to Tehran that day was ordered to return to Vienna after a stopover in Sofia
Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

VIENNA, FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Lufthansa on Friday said it was canceling all flights to and from Tehran until January 20, following suggestions that Iran may have mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week.
The German group, which also owns Austrian Airlines, said the flight ban was “due to the unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport.”
All 176 people on board died when the Ukrainian International Airlines plane went down near Tehran on Wednesday, shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq over the killing of a top Iranian general.
American, British and Canadian officials say intelligence sources indicate Iran shot down the plane, perhaps unintentionally, but this has been denied by Tehran.
Several airlines had already announced they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace as tensions in the region soared.
A Lufthansa flight between Frankfurt and Tehran on Thursday turned back an hour after takeoff because of security concerns.
Austrian Airlines meanwhile said late Thursday that its flight to Tehran that day was ordered to return to Vienna after a stopover in Sofia. Austrian Airlines said it was canceling its flight to Tehran on Friday, two days after a passenger plane crashed in Iran killing all 176 people on board.
The airline said its action was “due to the latest reports and the changed assessment of the security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport.”
Thursday’s flight to Tehran was ordered to return to Vienna after a stopover in Sofia, the statement added.
The airline’s move came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence sources indicated Iran had shot down the Ukrainian airliner, possibly accidentally.
Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases housing US troops in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the US assassination of Iran’s most powerful general, Qasem Soleimani.
Several airlines had already said they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace.
Lufthansa — the parent company of Austrian — said its flight between Frankfurt and Tehran on Thursday had returned an hour after takeoff because of security concerns.

Topics: Iran Lufthansa Austrian Airlines

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iran denies missile downed plane, calls for data

Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage

Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage

  • Scores of people gathered in the Strand in central London to denounce Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, branded by one placard a ‘fossil fool’
  • The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison’s conservative government to do more to combat climate change
Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY/LONDON: Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Friday to protest against government inaction on climate change, as bushfires ravaged tens of thousands of square miles of bushland after months of destruction and at least 27 deaths.
Anger spread to Britain, where scores of people gathered in the Strand in central London to denounce Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, branded by one placard as a “fossil fool.”
The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison’s conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the UN Paris climate accord last year.
Friday’s demonstrations came as authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to flee their homes and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.
Major roads in Sydney were blocked as protesters chanted “ScoMo has got to go,” referring to Morrison, while placard read ‘Save us from hell’.
There were similar protests in Canberra, the capital, and Melbourne, where air quality turned so noxious this month that the two cities featured among places with the most polluted air on earth.
More than 100 people chanted slogans outside the Australian High Commission in London. Banners said “Stop Killing our Planet (PLEASE)” and “Inaction against climate change, that’s just not cricket.”
Extinction Rebellion protesters joined the demonstration, blocking the road, banging drums and holding up traffic. A food trailer attached to a bike handed out free hot vegan food.
Londoner Peter Cole, 76, held up a sign saying “Climate Change Denier Scott Morrison Fiddles while Australia Burns.”
“I’m here because the Australian government is doing absolutely nothing to combat climate change. In fact they’re largely denying it and they need to be put under a lot of pressure...”
Morrison has repeatedly rejected criticism that his government is not doing enough. On Friday, he told Sydney radio 2GB that it was disappointing that people were conflating the bushfire crisis with Australia’s emission reduction targets.
“We don’t want job-destroying, economy-destroying, economy-wrecking targets and goals, which won’t change the fact that there have been bushfires or anything like that in Australia,” he said.
The CEO of German engineering giant Siemens said it will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of a controversial Australian coal mine. Joe Kaeser was speaking after meeting climate activist Luisa Neubauer.
Friday’s protests in Australia stirred debate, with Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews saying they were wrongly timed and would divert police resources.
“Common sense tells you that there are other times to make your point,” he told a televised briefing.
“I respect people’s right to have a view, I tend to agree with a lot of the points that are being made — climate change is real — but there is a time and a place for everything and I just don’t think a protest tonight was the appropriate thing.”
Climate scientists have warned the frequency and intensity of the fires will surge as Australia becomes hotter and drier.
Australia has warmed by about 1 degree Celsius since records began in 1910, NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel said this week.
“This makes heat waves and fires more likely,” she said on Twitter. “There is no explanation for this — none — that makes sense, besides emissions of heat-trapping gases.”

Topics: Australia bushfires London Scott Morrison

Related

World
Australia bushfires flare as heatwave brings renewed misery
World
Scott Morrison selected Australia’s new prime minister

Latest updates

Tunisian lawmakers vote on new government amid opposition
Stephane Peterhansel takes Dakar Rally Stage 6 into Riyadh, Carlos Sainz retains overall lead
‘Why were civilian airplanes flying out of Tehran in these conditions?’ Social media erupts in backlash against Iran over downed plane
Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage
Lebanese protesters close road; scuffles injure 14 soldiers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.