You are here

  • Home
  • Japan PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Saudi Arabia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Saudi Arabia

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo arrived in Riyadh on Saturday on the first leg of his Middle East trip to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Tokyo and the region. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnhwx

Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Saudi Arabia

  • Received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh region
  • Abe is expected to also visit UAE and Oman
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo arrived in Riyadh on Saturday on the first leg of his Middle East trip to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Tokyo and the region.

After the Kingdom, Abe will visit the UAE to explain Japanese plans to send Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel to the region, the Japan Times said, citing government sources.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, he was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh region.

Abe is expected to make a trip to the historical site of AlUla, where he will have a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first Joint Group meeting between Abe and was held in Riyadh, on Oct. 9, 2016. The Joint Group strives to serve as the platform for cooperation and exchange among subgroup representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Abe last visited Saudi Arabia in 2013 when he held talks with King Abdullah and then-Crown Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and signed an investment agreement between Japan and the Kingdom.

During the meeting with the then-crown prince, the two sides decided to start a security dialogue and promote defense exchanges while expanding cooperation in politics and security.

Abe also delivered a policy speech titled, “Japan’s Ties with the Middle East in a New Age of Synergy, Mutual Prosperity, and Cooperation.”

Abe also made a visit to the Kingdom in 2007 during his first term as prime minister (2006–2007).

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is expected to also visit Oman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe

Related

Middle-East
Abe to go ahead with trip to Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives telephone call from Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Excitement mounts over grand finale of Riyadh Season

During Riyadh Season, many events and concerts were sold out within hours, which indicates the interest of the Saudi people and tourists in the capital. (Photo/GEA)
Updated 11 January 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

Excitement mounts over grand finale of Riyadh Season

  • The region has enjoyed many cultural, theatrical and sports activities recently, with programs for all generations
Updated 11 January 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The countdown has started for the grand finale of Riyadh Season on Jan. 16 at King Fahd Stadium: “Leila, the Land of Imagination” is expected to be one of the most exciting events of Saudi Arabia’s seasons series.
The show is about a dream that lasts a whole night, a dream of a young girl named Leila. The audience can join Leila in her adventures as she touches the essence of her land, exploring the history of Saudi Arabia and presenting her dream for a bright future.
Balich Worldwide Shows (BWS), the strategic partners for the show, are presenting this tale to a wider Saudi audience after their success in creating the “Inspiration Road” show for the 89th Saudi National Day.
The project leaders of the show are an all-female team led by Creative Director Angela Alò.
BWS, which has produced shows all round the world, such as the 6th Parapan American Games Opening and Closing ceremony in Lima, Dubai World Cup’s main show and the Albero Della Vita Experience in Milan, chose the lead character Leila to be a symbol of Saudi Arabia. She also symbolizes a new generation embarking on a constantly changing journey toward Vision 2030.
On its Twitter account, Riyadh Season invited everyone to participate in the closing ceremony show — no professional dance or artistic experience is required.

Tourist interest
Many events and concerts were sold out within hours, which indicates the interest of the Saudi people and tourists in Riyadh.
Turki Al Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors to Riyadh season: “11 million and 400 thousand visitors to the sites of the Riyadh Season and the winter of Riyadh, and we are still counting ... Thank God.”
The region has enjoyed many cultural, theatrical and sports activities recently, with programs for all generations.
Malak Al-Harbi, a mother of five from Yanbu, spoke about her experience attending the play by the leading Saudi comedian Nasser Al-Qasabi, called Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb, which tackles the social changes witnessed in the Kingdom recently. She said: “This is my first time to attend a play in Saudi Arabia. It’s an amazing feeling, It’s different and well-organized.”
She also visited Riyadh Winter Wonderland with her kids, she said: “I was filled with joy, and I’m so proud of the Saudi boys and girls who were working there. They were professional and cheerful, as they should be, despite the pressure on them, they were quick to act on any problems.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The show is about a dream that lasts a whole night, a dream of a young girl named Leila.

• The audience can join Leila in her adventures as she touches the essence of her land, exploring the history of Saudi Arabia.

Tala Al-Juhani, a 20-year-old student at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and an event organizer in Riyadh Season and Ad Diriyah Season, said that working on events during the seasons is the best thing that ever happened to her.
Al-Juhani, who worked at Nabd Al-Riyadh, Diriyah Oasis, and now at Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb, said she felt a sense of achievement. “The people were very easy to work with during my time in organizing these events. They were respectful and didn’t witness any problems.”
“I believe Riyadh season will be bigger next year, and all issues they faced this year will not exist next year,” she added.

 

Topics: Riyadh season

Related

Saudi Arabia
Over $270 million generated during Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entertainment authority offers musical treat to Riyadh Season visitors

Latest updates

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing
Germany to host Libya peace summit in Berlin
Japan PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Saudi Arabia
Shanina Shaik cuts a stylish figure at Milan Men’s Fashion Week
World demands full account after Iran admits downing Ukraine jet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.