Germany to host Libya peace summit in Berlin

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday Berlin would host a Libya peace summit, following a meeting in Moscow with Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday Berlin would host a Libya peace summit, following a meeting in Moscow with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Putin had said on Saturday the time had come for peace talks on the Libyan crisis, adding that it was important that the conflict in the country was ended. 

Merkel said she hoped that ongoing Turkish-Russian efforts to secure peace in Libya would be successful.

Their comments came after Merkel arrived in Moscow on Saturday for talks with Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas traveled to the Russian capital for discussions about Libya and other international hot spots including Iran, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, the German leader's spokesman described Russia as “indispensable when it comes to solving political conflicts” due to its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“Russia is an important player on the world stage, and as a permanent member of the (U.N.) Security Council it’s also indispensable when it comes to solving political conflicts,” Steffen Seibert, the chancellor’s spokesman, said earlier in the week while previewing the visit.

Germany is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Germany and Russia are among the world powers that have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after the United States withdrew from the agreement unilaterally in 2018.

(With Reuters)

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing

Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing

  • Videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting
  • Protesters demanded stepping down after Ukrainian plane incident
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

“Commander-in-chief (Khamenei) resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting, in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video footage.

Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down the jetliner, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

