You are here

  • Home
  • Southampton stun Leicester as Chelsea, Man Utd cruise

Southampton stun Leicester as Chelsea, Man Utd cruise

Chelsea’s English midfielder Ross Barkley controls the ball during Saturday’s match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2mbjd

Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

Southampton stun Leicester as Chelsea, Man Utd cruise

  • Chelsea put their struggles at Stamford Bridge behind them with a 3-0 win over Burnley
Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

LONDON: Southampton gained revenge for a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Leicester in October to continue their resurgence with a 2-1 win at the Foxes, while Chelsea and Manchester United secured comfortable wins in the race for the top-four on Saturday.

The Saints claimed their fifth win in six games at the King Power Stadium as they came from behind against the side second in the table.

Dennis Praet fired the hosts into an early lead, but Stuart Armstrong’s deflected effort quickly pulled Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men level.

Danny Ings then scored his 10th goal in 11 games eight minutes from time and the visitors survived a late scare when Jonny Evans’s header was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Chelsea put their struggles at Stamford Bridge behind them with a 3-0 win over Burnley, who slide ever closer to the bottom three.

Jorginho opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Willian had been felled inside the area.

Tammy Abraham gave Frank Lampard’s men breathing space before half-time as Nick Pope let his downward header through his grasp.

Callum Hudson-Odoi then scored his first Premier League goal by converting Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross at the back post.

United ended a three-game winless run in style with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial once again leading the way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in a 4-0 rout of bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Rashford marked his 200th appearance for the club with a brace as the England international opened the floodgates by meeting Juan Mata’s perfectly measured cross at the back post.

Both Martial and Rashford had penalties saved by Tim Krul in United’s 3-1 win at Carrow Road earlier this season, but this time the Dutchman was beaten by Rashford from the spot early in the second half.

Martial then glanced home the third with his head from Mata’s cross and Mason Greenwood came off the bench to round off United’s biggest league win since the opening day of the season to remain five points adrift of Chelsea in fifth.

Arsenal are now 11 points off the Champions League places as their revival under Mikel Arteta was halted by a red card for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang finished off a flowing move including Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette to give the Gunners a deserved first half lead.

However, the Eagles levelled thanks to Jordan Ayew’s deflected effort before a VAR review turned a yellow card for Aubameyang into a red for a reckless challenge on Max Meyer. Arsenal could still have own all three points in the closing stages as Nicolas Pepe hit the post and Vicente Guaita made a brilliant save to deny Lacazette on the rebound.

“The first 35 minutes is exactly what I want our Arsenal team to play like,” said Arteta. “We switched off completely for the goal and that’s unacceptable.”

Wolves bid for a return to European football next season is also faltering as they were held 1-1 at home by Newcastle. Both goals came inside the first 14 minutes as Miguel Almiron fired the Magpies in front before Leander Dendoncker levelled for Wolves. Wolves have now taken just one point from their last three league games to slip to seventh and eight points behind Chelsea.

Everton bounced back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit to a much-changed and youthful Liverpool side last weekend thanks to a moment of magic from Richarlison to beat Brighton 1-0.

The Brazilian danced round Adam Webster inside the box before curling into the far corner to give Carlo Ancelotti a third win in four league games since taking charge.

Topics: Southampton Leicester Chelsea Manchester United English Premiere League

Related

Sport
Firmino fires ruthless Liverpool 16 points clear
Sport
Southampton’s Long scores fastest goal in Premier League history

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight, behind Serradori

Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight, behind Serradori

  • Serradori finished 4min 4sec ahead of Toyota’s Alonso, with Argentinean Mini driver Orlando Terranova in third, at 6:19
  • Alonso, who had finished four times in the top 10 without having made the podium in a stage, was quick to heap praise on his co-driver/navigator Marc Coma
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso recorded his best result of the Dakar Rally on Monday, finishing second behind Frenchman Mathieu Serradori on stage eight.
The stage was shrouded in mourning after the death on Sunday of Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves.
The motorbike and quadbike categories were canceled for the stage, a 477km loop incorporating straight sections with several chains of dunes to test handling skills.
“I’d like to dedicate this victory to Paulo because I’m a former biker,” said Serradori, an amateur who drives an SRT.
“It’s not easy to get motivated after a day like that and my co-pilot Fabien was there as well. But there are two fighters in the car and I’m very happy with this result.”
Serradori finished 4min 4sec ahead of Toyota’s Alonso, with Argentinean Mini driver Orlando Terranova in third, at 6:19.
Alonso, who had finished four times in the top 10 without having made the podium in a stage, was quick to heap praise on his co-driver/navigator Marc Coma, a five-time Dakar champion on a motorbike.
“Today we had an amazing day,” said Alonso. “We had one puncture unfortunately and we lost a little bit of momentum there, but otherwise the stage was nearly perfect and Marc was unbelievable, you know — the dunes, the navigation.
In his first Dakar Alonso had limited ambitions ruled out winning a stage but now he believes it is within his grasp.
“Initially I thought it was impossible,” he said. “But after today, obviously when you are second maybe there is a chance, so we will try.”
He said not having motorbikes setting the route had upset the rhythm of the stage.
“Having no bikes changed a lot, especially for the first two or three cars,” he said.
“I benefitted from starting from the back... I’m happy to complete the day without any issues. It was a beautiful stage, quite fast with a lot of dunes, so it was good. I think the dunes are harder than tracks, but for whatever reason I feel more comfortable.
“I’m not coming from the dunes at all but it seems that I can get a good rhythm and a good flow in the dunes and I’m enjoying so far this second week of the Dakar.”
His second place sees him consolidate his 13th place in the overall standings, more than 3hr 10min off the pace set by Carlos Sainz.
The battle continues atop the general classification between the leading trio of two-time winner Sainz, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel, a 13-time winner (seven in cars, six on bikes).
Sainz had to open the way on the stage and was swiftly caught by Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel. But the veteran Spaniard then drove his Mini to keep pace with his rivals, meaning he retains the rally lead, 6:40 ahead of the Qatari and 13:09 in front of the Frenchman.
Tuesday’s 9th stage sees the cavalcade travel to the eastern town of Haradh on a 410km special.

Topics: Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2020 Fernando Alonso Mathieu Serradori Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally

Related

Sport
Carlos Sainz wins Dakar seventh stage, extends lead
Sport
Grassroot project aims to produce Saudi Arabia’s first female Dakar driver

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia gave 'complete support' to Florida base shooting investigation
Lebanon will probably restructure debt, foreigners will be paid-senior banker
Jerusalem rabbi arrested for slavery after women found
Lebanon pays outstanding UN dues after stripped of vote
Japan PM working with Saudi, Gulf leaders to calm regional tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.