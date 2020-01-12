You are here

  • Home
  • High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah

High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah

Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone greets Real Madrid’s head coach Zinedine Zidane at King Abdullah stadium in Jeddah on Saturday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vzjhx

Updated 12 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah

  • Zinedine Zidane upbeat as Real, Atletico compete for top honor
Updated 12 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Head coaches Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid and Diego Simeone of city rivals Atletico Madrid said their sides were fully prepared for the Spanish Super Cup final at Jeddah on Sunday night, with both clubs solely focused on winning the tournament.

The coaches were speaking to reporters on Saturday before the game, at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports Stadium.

Zidane declared his players were fully fit despite the absences of Belgium’s Eden Hazard, French international Karim Benzema and Wales winger Gareth Bale, but warned the Atletico’s talented young squad, which knocked out Spanish champions Barcelona in the previous round, were not to be underestimated.

“We came here to Saudi Arabia, and we have a mission to accomplish, which is winning the Super Cup. We certainly know Atletico Madrid and we will do our best,” he said.

Simeone said his side were also ready for the match, despite missing five players through injury.

“We are very confident. We are aware that we are clashing with our rivals Real Madrid, which is considered one of the best teams in the world. It is difficult, but we believe it is possible,” he said, adding that he had trust in his players to do a good job.

“I believe in my players. I seek to strengthen the club — which has done a great job since I arrived — and the players. You look at their faces and they want to improve. All of this excites me and gives me energy. When I feel they’re in good shape, I fear nothing.”

The Spanish Super Cup has previously been contested over two legs between the holders of the La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The 2019-20 Spanish Super Cup is the 36th edition of the annual competition that started in 1982. Real Sociedad won the inaugural title against Real Madrid, losing the first leg 1-0, and winning the second leg 4-0 for a 4-1 aggregate victory. 

The Spanish Super Cup was held only once outside the country — last year when the Ibn Battuta Stadium in Morocco hosted Barcelona and Sevilla, which saw the Catalans triumph 2-1.

Barcelona are the dominant team in the competition.

The number of Spanish football fans who traveled to Jeddah to support their teams during the Spanish Super Cup may be small, but those Spaniards who made it to Saudi Arabia were enjoying every minute of it.

First time visitors to Saudi Arabia — Roy Seed and Max Hernando, from Madrid — are spending a week in Jeddah around the cup matches.

The pair were posing for selfies in front of King Abdullah football stadium on Wednesday night as their team Real Madrid was about to play Valencia.

“It’s just good to be here, the atmosphere is great,” said Seed. 

“We’ve come all the way from Madrid and have tickets for both semifinal and final matches. You couldn’t keep me away from this,” he said.

Topics: Spanish Super Cup real madrid Atletico Madrid

Related

Sport
Atletico Madrid stun Barca to set up all-Madrid Spanish Super Cup final
Sport
Real Madrid brush Valencia aside in Jeddah to seal Spanish Super Cup final place

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight, behind Serradori

Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight, behind Serradori

  • Serradori finished 4min 4sec ahead of Toyota’s Alonso, with Argentinean Mini driver Orlando Terranova in third, at 6:19
  • Alonso, who had finished four times in the top 10 without having made the podium in a stage, was quick to heap praise on his co-driver/navigator Marc Coma
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso recorded his best result of the Dakar Rally on Monday, finishing second behind Frenchman Mathieu Serradori on stage eight.
The stage was shrouded in mourning after the death on Sunday of Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves.
The motorbike and quadbike categories were canceled for the stage, a 477km loop incorporating straight sections with several chains of dunes to test handling skills.
“I’d like to dedicate this victory to Paulo because I’m a former biker,” said Serradori, an amateur who drives an SRT.
“It’s not easy to get motivated after a day like that and my co-pilot Fabien was there as well. But there are two fighters in the car and I’m very happy with this result.”
Serradori finished 4min 4sec ahead of Toyota’s Alonso, with Argentinean Mini driver Orlando Terranova in third, at 6:19.
Alonso, who had finished four times in the top 10 without having made the podium in a stage, was quick to heap praise on his co-driver/navigator Marc Coma, a five-time Dakar champion on a motorbike.
“Today we had an amazing day,” said Alonso. “We had one puncture unfortunately and we lost a little bit of momentum there, but otherwise the stage was nearly perfect and Marc was unbelievable, you know — the dunes, the navigation.
In his first Dakar Alonso had limited ambitions ruled out winning a stage but now he believes it is within his grasp.
“Initially I thought it was impossible,” he said. “But after today, obviously when you are second maybe there is a chance, so we will try.”
He said not having motorbikes setting the route had upset the rhythm of the stage.
“Having no bikes changed a lot, especially for the first two or three cars,” he said.
“I benefitted from starting from the back... I’m happy to complete the day without any issues. It was a beautiful stage, quite fast with a lot of dunes, so it was good. I think the dunes are harder than tracks, but for whatever reason I feel more comfortable.
“I’m not coming from the dunes at all but it seems that I can get a good rhythm and a good flow in the dunes and I’m enjoying so far this second week of the Dakar.”
His second place sees him consolidate his 13th place in the overall standings, more than 3hr 10min off the pace set by Carlos Sainz.
The battle continues atop the general classification between the leading trio of two-time winner Sainz, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel, a 13-time winner (seven in cars, six on bikes).
Sainz had to open the way on the stage and was swiftly caught by Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel. But the veteran Spaniard then drove his Mini to keep pace with his rivals, meaning he retains the rally lead, 6:40 ahead of the Qatari and 13:09 in front of the Frenchman.
Tuesday’s 9th stage sees the cavalcade travel to the eastern town of Haradh on a 410km special.

Topics: Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2020 Fernando Alonso Mathieu Serradori Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally

Related

Sport
Carlos Sainz wins Dakar seventh stage, extends lead
Sport
Grassroot project aims to produce Saudi Arabia’s first female Dakar driver

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia gave 'complete support' to Florida base shooting investigation
Lebanon will probably restructure debt, foreigners will be paid-senior banker
Jerusalem rabbi arrested for slavery after women found
Lebanon pays outstanding UN dues after stripped of vote
Japan PM working with Saudi, Gulf leaders to calm regional tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.