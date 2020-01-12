You are here

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen meets top US official after her election win

Tsai Ing-wen leader has sought to deepen relations with the US as she pushes back against pressure from China. (AP)
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Whom do you meet the morning after winning reelection as leader of Taiwan? If you’re Tsai Ing-wen, it’s the Americans.
The Taiwanese president sat down with the top American official in Taipei on Sunday, one day after her landslide victory over challenger Han Kuo-yu of the opposition Nationalist Party.
Brent Christensen, a US diplomat who is director of the American Institute in Taiwan, congratulated Tsai on her win and she thanked him for his support in a meeting at the presidential office loaded with symbolism.
Tsai has sought to deepen relations with the US as she pushes back against pressure from China, and the Trump administration has reciprocated.
The US does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan under the “One China” policy but is legally bound to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself against threats. Christensen is the de facto US ambassador to the self-governing island of 23 million people.
China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and opposes any official contact with the US as an interference in its domestic affairs.

Topics: Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen China Diplomacy

12 migrants dead, 21 rescued at sea off western Greece

The body of a migrant is pushed by medical staff into an ambulance at the port of Preveza, Greece, January 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 12 January 2020
AP

12 migrants dead, 21 rescued at sea off western Greece

  • At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter searched for survivors amid calm seas
Updated 12 January 2020
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s coast guard said 12 migrants were found dead in the Ionian Sea and 21 others were rescued after their boat took on water and sank Saturday. A search for more survivors was launched by air and sea.
The dead and rescued migrants were found southwest of the Greek island of Paxos, a coast guard spokesman told The Associated Press, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.
“The initial report is that 50 people were in the boat,” he said.
The coast guard said someone called Greece’s 112 emergency number from the boat at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter searched for survivors amid calm seas.
In separate incidents that illustrated other routes and methods used by Europe-bound migrants, authorities in North Macedonia said Saturday that 62 migrants were discovered hidden inside freight trains at the border with Greece.
Border control teams that included officers from North Macedonia, Austria and the Czech Republic found 42 migrants during a routine inspection of a freight train in the town of Gevgelija on Friday. Thirty-eight of the migrants were from Morocco, police said.
Later Friday, another multinational team of officers discovered 20 migrants o from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Morocco and Algeria, in another freight train at the Gevgelija station.
All 62 migrants, including five minors, were taken to a detention center pending deportation to Greece.
 

Topics: Greece African migrants

Related

Middle-East
Seven dead as migrants’ boat sinks in Turkey’s Lake Van
Middle-East
Cyprus police bring in boat with 34 Syrian migrants aboard

