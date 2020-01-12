Shakira rocks Kuwaiti designer on single cover

Jennifer Lopez dons daring Elie Saab dress on latest red carpet outing

DUBAI: Last week’s Palm Springs International Film Festival served as a precursor for the Golden Globes 2020, and the awards season that follows. Straight off the bat on Jan. 2 was Jennifer Lopez, who turned heads wearing a pink floral Richard Quinn gown with a strapless bustier and sweeping train that set the tone for the red carpets to follow.

On Jan. 6, the “Hustlers” actress stepped out on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, 20 years after she last graced the awards ceremony as a nominee, wearing a strapless Valentino ballgown adorned with an oversized gold and green bow.

Up next was the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards (LACAA), which kicked off on Saturday at the InterContinental in Los Angeles. Of course, Hollywood expects the actress and singer to bring her popstar pizzazz to proceedings and Lopez did just that, wearing a plunging, baby blue gown from none other than Elie Saab.

The daring creation from the Lebanese couture house featured billowing long sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. The 50-year-old elevated the look with a wash of bold, gunmetal powder around her eyes and a swipe of flesh-toned lipstick.

With the 2020 Oscar’s just around the corner, Lopez’s bold look certainly begged the question: What is she going to wear next?

If her newest campaign with Italian luxury brand Versace for Spring 2020 is any indication, we can potentially expect to see the performer in a recreation of the now-iconic jungle print dress which she infamously wore to the 2000 Grammy’s and subsequently helped launch Google Images in the process.