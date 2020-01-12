You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis

Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha for Muscat on Sunday morning "to offer condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos." (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7jf8

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis

  • Qatar is close to the US and hosts Washington's largest military base in the region, but it also enjoys strong ties with Tehran
  • It is understood Sheikh Tamim will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian leaders
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Tehran, the government said Sunday, amid soaring tensions following the US killing of an Iranian commander and retaliatory strikes.

Qatar is close to the US and hosts Washington's largest military base in the region, but it also enjoys strong ties with Tehran, with whom it shares the world's largest gas field.
It is understood Sheikh Tamim will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian leaders.
Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani reportedly called for a peaceful solution that would lead to de-escalation during a visit to Tehran in the immediate aftermath of the US strike on Jan. 3.
“Yes it's confirmed,” an official at Qatar's Government Communications Office said, adding Sheikh Tamim would fly to Iran for what is believed to be his first official visit to the Islamic republic, following a stop in Oman.
Sheikh Tamim left Doha for Muscat on Sunday morning "to offer condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos", the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.
The visit follows the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad's airport, and Iran's admission that it shot down an airliner near Tehran by mistake on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
Iran retaliated against the US for Soleimani's death by firing missiles at American assets in Iraq, which US President Donald Trump said caused no casualties.

Topics: Qatar Iran

Related

Media
How Iranian, Qatari media glorified Qassem Soleimani

EU’s Borrell urges ‘de-escalation’ after Iran holds UK envoy

Updated 11 min 4 sec ago
Agencies

EU’s Borrell urges ‘de-escalation’ after Iran holds UK envoy

  • ‘Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy’
  • UK diplomat Rob Macaire was detained for half an hour
Updated 11 min 4 sec ago
Agencies

BRUSSEL: The EU’s diplomatic chief criticized Iran on Sunday for briefly detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, callling for “de-escalation.”


“Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for de-escalation and space for diplomacy,” Josep Borrell tweeted.

Britain’s ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.


“Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy,” Rob Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained for half an hour.

Topics: Iran UK

Related

Middle-East
British ambassador to Iran arrested amid protests against Khamenei over plane downing

Latest updates

Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis
Saudi Hollywood star Dina Shihabi is forging her own path with ‘Habibti’
Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø added to Emirates Literature Fest lineup
Muslims pray for peace in Islamic congregation in Bangladesh
Shakira rocks Kuwaiti designer on single cover

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.