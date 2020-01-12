Carlos Sainz wins Dakar seventh stage, extends lead

You are here

Mini’s Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz of Spain looks on during the rest day of the Dakar 2020 between Ha’il and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Sainz in a Mini completed the longest special between Riyadh and Wadi ad-Dawasir over two minutes clear of Toyota rival Nasser Al-Attiyah
  • The 57-year-old Sainz, a two-time former world rally champion, is in a strong position to add to his Dakar wins in 2010 and 2018
AFP

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Carlos Sainz tightened his grip on the Dakar Rally with his third stage win of this year’s edition marked by the death of bike rider Paulo Goncalves on Sunday.
Sainz in a Mini completed the longest special between Riyadh and Wadi ad-Dawasir over two minutes clear of Toyota rival Nasser Al-Attiyah with his fellow Mini driver Stephane Peterhansel in third.
The 57-year-old Sainz, a two-time former world rally champion, is in a strong position to add to his Dakar wins in 2010 and 2018.
With seven stages completed and five day’s racing to go the Spaniard enjoys a comfortable 10 minute cushion over last year’s winner Al-Attiyah, with 13-time Dakar champion Peterhansel a further nine minutes adrift.
Joan Barreda came out on top in the bikes category with American Ricky Brabec retaining his overall lead finishing fourth on the day.
Goncalves was killed after a crash at the 276 kilometer mark. The 40-year-old Portuguese, runner-up in 2015, was competing in his 13th Dakar.

AFP

  • Fatal crash after 276 kilometers of the day’s ride from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir
  • Paulo Goncalves was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar rally
AFP

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday’s Dakar Rally seventh stage, organizers announced.
The 40-year-old suffered the fatal crash after 276 kilometers of the day’s ride from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.
“The organizers received an alert at 10:08 (0708 GMT) and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest,” a statement on the rally’s official website reported.
“Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead,” it added.
Goncalves was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar. He made his debut in 2006 when it was staged in Africa, and took second to Marc Coma in 2015 in South America.
The Indian-backed Hero rider only made it to this year’s first Dakar staged in Saudi Arabia after recovering from a fractured spleen in a crash in his native Portugal in December.
Following surgery, he said before the rally got underway: “It’s a victory for me to be here at the start.”
Goncalves was placed 46th in the overall bike standings after Friday’s sixth stage.
He was the 25th Dakar fatality since the inaugural edition of the grueling motorsport marathon in 1979, and the first since Polish rider Michal Hernik was killed in 2015 in Argentina.
“The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his friends and family,” the organizers’ statement said.

