How Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben is transforming the country’s culinary scene

Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben trained at Paris’s Cordon Bleu culinary school. (Supplied)
Updated 29 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem 

  • The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris
  • She is the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots across the Kingdom
DUBAI: In 2018, Saudi chef and food consultant Nour Al-Zaben single-handedly revived a tiny, obsolescent concept in Jeddah, now known as Urb Kitchen, which would go on to establish itself as one of the trendiest restaurants in the Kingdom.

The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, refurbishing and overhauling a number of restaurants dotted throughout Saudi Arabia. By the time she completed her chef training, Al-Zaben was the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots like Riyadh’s Poké Six.

Al-Zaben first discovered her passion for cooking at the age of 14, during her time at a boarding school in Lebanon. Without culinary help from her family, the blossoming chef had to fend for herself in the kitchen. She would provide meals for herself and her younger siblings, aged nine and 11 at the time, occasionally dialing up her mother for recipes.




Despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben never would have thought to pursue it as a career. (Supplied)

“I used to call either my mom, grandma or the nanny back home that used to cook for us to ask how I could make certain recipes that I missed or dishes that my brother was craving,” shared Al-Zaben with Arab News.

It wasn’t long before Al-Zaben’s classmates began to enjoy the lunches and dinners she cooked. “It kind of became a thing,” she explained. “I began cooking for people who didn’t have families in the boarding school.”

But despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben “never in a million years” would have thought to pursue it as a career.

“It wasn’t a common career path for Arab girls at the time,” she explained. “It was kind of looked down on.”




After a lot of persuasion, she was able to convince her parents to enroll in culinary school. (Supplied)

It wasn’t until one of the chef’s friends decided to go to culinary school that Al-Zaben opened up to the idea of cooking as a career path.

“After I graduated, I realized that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life working at a desk job,” she reflected. “After a lot of persuasion, I was able to convince my parents to allow me to enroll in culinary school.”

As for what’s next? Well, you can expect to see the chef on your small screen come February.

Though Al-Zaben couldn’t share too many details, she revealed that she is currently filming a travel and cooking show that aims to introduce the Saudi audience to different cultures and cuisines around the world, while simultaneously showing the world what the Kingdom has to offer.

Watch this space.

 

Topics: Nour Al-Zaben

Middle East films nominated at 92nd Oscars

Updated 13 January 2020
Arab News

Middle East films nominated at 92nd Oscars

Updated 13 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Films hailing from the region, or about the Middle East, have been nominated in the Live Action Short category and the Documentary Feature category at the 2020 Academy Awards, set to take place on Feb. 9.

“Nefta Football Club,” a 2018 Live Action short film directed by French director Yves Piat and Damien Meghrebi, was nominated alongside “Brotherhood” by Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon.

Scroll down to watch Arab News’ interview with Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad and click here for our interview with Waad Al-Kateab

In “Brotherhood,” a hardened Tunisian shepherd’s son returns home after a long journey with a new wife, only to find tension rising between father and son in this short film by Tunisian director Joobeur.

“Nefta Football Club” focuses on children playing football in a Tunisian village, just as characters Abdallah and Mohammed come across a donkey with headphones on his ears and bags full of a white powder on his back.

Meanwhile, “The Cave” by Syrian director Feras Fayyad  and “For Sama” by Syrian auteur Waad Al-Kateab also scored nominations in the Documentary Feature category. 

“For Sama” focusses on Al-Khateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo as she goes about her life from the start of the uprising through to the brutal siege of the city by Bashar Al-Assad’s forces and their allies.

For its part, “The Cave” tells the story of Amani Ballor, who amidst the civil war became the first woman to manage a hospital in the history of the country.

Topics: Oscars 2020 The Oscars

