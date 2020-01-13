US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike

You are here


A bulldozer clears rubble and debris at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP)

Bulldozers clear rubble and debris at Ain Al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

  • The Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 180 kilometers west of Baghdad
  • Ain Al-Asad air base was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein
AIN AL-ASAD BASE, Iraq: US troops were clearing rubble and debris on Monday from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq, days after it was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles.
The Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 180 kilometers west of Baghdad and houses about 1,500 members of the US military and the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group.
It was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
An Associated Press crew touring the Ain Al-Asad base Monday saw large craters in the ground and damaged military trailers as well as forklifts lifting rubble and loading it onto trucks from a large area the size of a football stadium.
The US said no American soldiers were killed or wounded in the Iranian attack.
Ain Al-Asad air base was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, and later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Daesh group in Iraq and Syria.
Trump visited the sprawling Ain Al-Asad air base in December 2018, making his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence also has visited the base.

Britain summons Tehran ambassador after British envoy detention

Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Britain summons Tehran ambassador after British envoy detention

  • Tehran said it summoned Rob Macaire for his ‘unconventional behavior’
  • Macaire says he thought he was attending a memorial service and left when he heard chanting
Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador for a meeting to protest the detention of London’s envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said on Monday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters the government would convey its “strong objections” about the arrest, calling it an “unacceptable breach” of diplomatic protocol.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had already condemned the arrest of Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.

Iran had summoned the UK envoy on Sunday to complain about his attendance at an “illegal” rally in Tehran to commemorate those killed in a Ukrainian airliner mistakingly downed by the country’s military forces.

“Today, Rob Macaire was summoned because of his unconventional behavior of attending an illegal rally on Saturday,” the Iranian foreign ministry's website reported.

Britain said earlier that its ambassador in Iran had been briefly detained on Saturday, which Iranian media said was because he was inciting anti-government protests.

Macaire denied taking part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.

He later tweeted: “Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy,” adding that he left a few minutes later when he heard chanting.

Topics: Iran United Kingdom Ukraine

