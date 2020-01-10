You are here

  • Home
  • US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes on bases in Iraq

US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes on bases in Iraq

S Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the US decision to impose further sanctions on Iran on Friday during a White House press conference. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9ye9

Updated 11 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes on bases in Iraq

  • The sanctions will hit eight senior Iranian individuals involved in Tuesday's strikes on US positions
  • Mnuchin said the move would cut off access to "billions of dollars" for the regime
Updated 11 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s senior policy adviser and special representative for Iran Brian Hook has detailed the expanded sanctions on Iran.

The new sanctions were announced by the White House to target eight senior Iranian leaders as well as the country’s metals industry, which Hook said is funding Iran’s foreign policies.

The sanctions were announced earlier by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

Hook said that the expanded sanctions include Iran’s construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining industries. He added that they will also target 22 Iranian organizations and three shipping vessels operating in the iron, steel, aluminum and copper sectors.

Hook named one of the eight newly sanctioned Iranian leaders as Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. 

“What’s important about these officials is that these eight have carried Iran’s terror plots and campaigns of mayhem across the region. They are complicit in the recent murders of around 1,500 Iranians protesting their freedom,” said Hook.

He added: “As you know, the secretary of state created a tip line for the Iranian people to submit photos and videos and evidence of regime abuse. We have sanctioned the minister of communications and technology for turning off the internet shortly after the protests ended. We also sanctioned some judges. And today we are sanctioning eight senior Iranian leaders who were involved in brutalizing the Iranian people.”

During a brief teleconference with journalists, Hook addressed the justifications for the expanded sanctions, but not the impact they will have on Iran’s civilian population.

The expanded sanctions follow the decision by Trump to break the nuclear arms deal signed with Iran by his predecessor Barack Obama, and the US’ assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani.

Hook said Suleimani was crucial to Iran’s campaign of targeting and killing hundreds of Americans over his 20 years as the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s most important adviser.

“Suleimani was traveling in the region for the purpose of organizing attacks,” Hook said.

He added: “We have said Suleimani was targeting diplomatic facilities and he was also targeting American service members. He was looking at diplomats and service members, not the first time, because he had orchestrated the repeated attacks on Iraqi military bases that were hosting American coalition forces. 

Hook said that “this wasn’t the first time he has done this. He has been organizing proxies in Iraq for some time. When we had him in the region planning imminent attacks against American people and against American interests, the president then took decisive action. 

“If we had not taken that action and hundreds of people had died, you would be asking me now, why didn’t we do more to prevent Suleimani from killing so many people?”

Hook described Suleimani as “very effective and very lethal,” adding that he “is responsible for the murder of over 600 Americans.” He said Suleimani served as “the glue that held together the proxy forces in the grey zone” in Iraq and Syria.

“The Iran regime will be held accountable for the attacks of its proxies,” Hook said, citing the killing of an American on Dec. 27, 2019, conducted by the Iraqi paramilitary group Kataib Hezbollah, which he described as an Iranian proxy in Iraq and Syria. 

“Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism and they are in the most volatile region of the world … Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon,” Hook vowed. 

“The president is issuing an executive order that authorizes the US to impose sanctions on any person operating in or trading with construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining sectors,” Hook said. 

“This order is going to have a major impact on the Iranian economy and leadership."

Hook said that despite the expanded sanctions, the Trump administration is “keeping the door open” to diplomacy.

“This regime is facing its worst financial crisis and its worst political arrest in its 40-year history. The regime has very bad options. They are in a state of panicked aggression,” Hook said. 

He said all of these sanctions “will remain in place until the regime changes its behavior,” adding that he was hoping Iran “will not respond to sanctions with military force.”
 

Topics: Middle East Iran US Iraq Iran tensions iran attacks sanctions Mike Pompeo Steven Mnuchin Death of Qassem Soleimani

Related

Middle-East
US will enforce Iran sanctions: Pompeo
Update
Middle-East
House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran

How sun-baked Iraq can tackle its chronic power crisis

Solar panels came as a relief for the people at Iraq’s Bahirka Refugee Camp in Erbil. A single solar power panel lights up to two lamps and charges more than one mobile phone. (Getty Images)
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Caline Malek

How sun-baked Iraq can tackle its chronic power crisis

  • New agreement will support Iraq in dealing with energy transition and climate-change mitigation
  • Studies suggest Iraq has the potential to generate enough solar power to meet 10 percent of its power demand by 2028
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Caline Malek

DUBAI: Iraq is one of several Arab countries expected to benefit from a new partnership between the Cairo-based Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The agreement, titled “Catalyzing the use of solar photovoltaic energy in Iraq,” will support the country (which has a rank of 13 out of 178 in the latest Fragile States Index) in dealing with energy transition and climate-change mitigation.
The agreement also aims to remove the barriers to private sector engagement in Iraq’s solar power industry and reduce the energy sector’s overwhelming dependence on hydrocarbon sources.
As of 2017, Iraq’s power-generation capacity — mainly based on fossil fuels — stood at around 11.3 gigawatts (GW). This fell far short of total demand, estimated at 17 GW, and underscored the need for finding alternative energy sources in a country where power cuts are one of the issues provoking protests.
Independent studies suggest Iraq has the potential to generate more than 5 GW of photovoltaic (PV) solar power, besides an estimated 1 GW of wind energy and 200 megawatts (MW) of bioenergy. Full utilization of this potential would be enough to meet 10 percent of Iraq’s power demand by 2028, according to reports.
“The importance of alternative energy sources to Iraq is clear,” said Cyril Widdershoven, director at Verocy, a Dutch consultancy advising on investments, energy and infrastructure risks and opportunities in the region.
“Iraq has been facing major challenges arising from an increased demand for electricity, shortage of new electricity grids and the need to find the right partners to set up a renewable energy sector that is viable and functional.”
In what represented Iraq’s first attempt to diversify its energy mix, seven PV projects in different governorates with a combined capacity of 755 MW were announced in May last year.
In November, a government official said Baghdad is planning a second 750 MW solar tender, adding that the procurement rounds would be finalized within two years.

IN NUMBERS

17GW - As of 2017, Iraq’s power-generation capacity — mainly based on fossil fuels —stood at around 11.3 gigawatts (GW). This fell far short of total demand, estimated at 17 GW.

750 MW - In November, an Iraqi government official said Baghdad is planning a second 750 MW solar tender,

3,000 - An announcement by the Iraqi government to install solar panels for 3,000 low-income houses is likely to boost solar energy’s appeal in the future.

Widdershoven says Iraq needs to set up additional energy supply routes to counter the dependence on oil and gas for power generation, which is both depriving the country of precious export income and having a negative environmental impact.
“Any barrel of oil or cubic meter of gas that can be used for other purposes, such as petrochemicals or exports, will increase the revenue base of the government, especially since electricity is priced extremely low thanks to government subsidies,” he said.

Innovation
The newly signed agreement extends an existing collaboration between the RCREEE and the UNDP that began in 2017 with a view to supporting Iraq’s renewable energy sector.
It identifies new activities and areas of cooperation, taking into consideration the results of previous work and data collected by the UNDP.
The RCREEE’s analysis will cover the activities of national and international actors in Iraq, as well as private sector capabilities in solar power technology development, innovation and servicing.
The analysis is aimed at removing barriers to private players’ engagement in Iraq’s solar power industry by enlarging their understanding of the sector and enhancing their expertise while developing local capacities.
To this end, a set of programs, training modules and products will be introduced to all the parties concerned.
“It is noteworthy to mention that the Iraqi power sector is heavily dependent on hydrocarbon-fueled power plants,” the RCREEE said in a news release. “Iraq has been suffering from political unrest during the past years, which has led to energy deficiency and a critical shortage of electricity supply against the increasing electricity demand.
“Nevertheless, it has abundant solar resources, making solar energy a predictable energy source with relatively low fluctuations compared to other regions.”
Numerous initiatives have been launched over the years by international donors and financial institutions to promote solar energy in the MENA countries, according to Harry Istepanian, a Washington-based independent power and water consultant with 30 years’ experience in the region.

Iraq needs to set up additional energy supply routes to counter the dependence on oil and gas for power generation.

Cyril Widdershoven, Director at Verocy

However, not much has materialized from these proposals in Iraq due to the upheavals caused by the emergence of Daesh and the slow pace of the government’s efforts to attract serious foreign investments, he said.
“Priority was given by the government to the financing of fossil-fueled power generation to meet the increasing demand for electricity, amounting to nearly 2,000 megawatts each year,” said Istepanian, who is a senior fellow at the Iraq Energy Institute in the UK.
“This is despite the fact that the levelized cost of energy for solar projects is becoming competitive compared with conventional power generation and Iraq’s slow progress in implementing gas-to-power programs that utilize flared gas.”
Istepanian suggests two ways in which solar power can make a difference to Iraq’s energy situation: Utility-scale PV units would lead to a reduction in burning of oil and gas, while rooftop solar panels would help individual households reduce their own dependence on “expensive and polluting neighborhood generators.”
Overall, use of PVs can also reduce technical and commercial losses of Iraq’s electricity sector, which he said are soaring every year and expected to reach 62 percent by 2025.
“Although Iraq has huge solar-energy potential, PV utilization by the country is limited due to a lack of effective government policies and incentives that would encourage investors to develop utility-scale projects or financially assist households to install rooftop solar panels,” Istepanian told Arab News.
“Many attempts were made by the private sector to enter the market, but the government was reluctant to accept these offers due to high per kilowatt-hour rates which, in some cases, were four or five times higher than those of neighboring Gulf countries.

Inflated prices
Istepanian ranks insecurity and economic volatility high on the list of reasons for Iraq’s inflated power prices. “The rules governing the renewable energy sector and public-private partnership are among many risks that make foreign investors approach the market with caution,” he told Arab News.
“The lack of government subsidies and bank loans for households to cover the high initial cost of rooftop PV panels are among many barriers to installing them.
“The government needs to have clear policies for feed-in tariff, for example, to encourage the public to use PV instead of heavily polluting neighborhood private generators.”
Istepanian welcomed an announcement by the Iraqi government to install solar panels for 3,000 low-income houses, saying that this could boost solar energy’s appeal in the future.
“The Ministry of Electricity has an ambitious plan to generate 20 percent of future electricity demand from renewable energy,” he said.
“The plan is to add between 500 to 1,000 MW annually. (But) the government needs to do more on legislation and regulation to foster its plan.

Many attempts were made by the private sector to enter the market, but the government was reluctant to accept these offers due to high per kilowatt-hour rates.

Harry Istepanian, Power and water consultant

“The southern and western parts of Iraq have huge potential for PV projects to meet the increasing demand for electricity, but Iraq’s renewable energy resources are untapped. Many Gulf investors are looking forward to the right deals.”
Widdershoven does not expect solar power to make a real difference to Iraq’s energy scenario in the near term, but thinks the importance of substituting renewables for fossil fuels cannot be overstated.
“In the coming years, due to its economic and social instability, Iraq’s success will be minimal, especially as long as Iran is playing a dominant role in the country’s affairs,” he told Arab News.
“Nevertheless, Iraq should be spreading the risk by opening up power projects beyond Russian and Asian bidders to Western companies and investors.”

Topics: Iraq solar power solar energy

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi-French solar deal signed in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi gets bids for world’s biggest solar plant

Latest updates

Senior police official among 14 people killed in Quetta mosque blast
Saudi minister of foreign affairs meets Czech Prime Minister in Prague
Aram Kabbani, Saudi stylist, image consultant
How sun-baked Iraq can tackle its chronic power crisis
Violent crime on the rise in Afghanistan’s main cities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.