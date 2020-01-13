You are here

Lebanon pays outstanding UN dues after stripped of vote

The United Nations logo is seen at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 23, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The UN said that Lebanon was among 7 countries which would lose the right to vote in the GA
  • Lebann is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s representative to the UN Monday said the crisis-hit country has paid outstanding dues it owes the international body after it lost voting privileges because it was behind on payments.
“Lebanon paid its dues that were delayed (a) few days... and everything is back to normal,” Amal Mudallali, the country’s ambassador to the UN, said in a post on Twitter.
“Lebanon is not under article 19 anymore,” she added, referring to a UN provision that allows the body to strip a member state of voting privileges if they have fallen behind on financial contributions.
The UN on Friday said that Lebanon was among seven countries which would lose the right to vote in the General Assembly because of a failure to pay dues.
This sparked a social media outcry in Lebanon, with many blasting the government for putting the country in such a position.
The small Mediterranean nation is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
The World Bank says that Lebanon is in recession, and has warned that the proportion of people living in poverty could increase from a third to half the population.
The economic downturn coincides with an anti-government protest movement that has been active since October 17.
Protesters are demanding the removal of a political class they deem incompetent and corrupt.

Trump: US was facing imminent threat of attack from Soleimani

Trump: US was facing imminent threat of attack from Soleimani

  • Administration officials have claimed they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States but also saying that was not important given the military leader's history.
"The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was 'imminent' or not, & was my team in agreement." Trump wrote on Twitter.
"The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!"
Since confirming that Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani had been killed by a US air strike in Baghdad, administration officials have claimed they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.
Democrats and a few Republicans in Congress have questioned the justification of the attacks and said they have not been given adequate, detailed briefings.
Last week Trump posited in an interview that Iran had been poised to attack four American embassies before Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3. But on Sunday US Defense Secretary said he did not see specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack.
"What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view," Esper said. "The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence."
When pressed on whether intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said: "I didn't see one with regards to four embassies." 

