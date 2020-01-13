You are here

  • Home
  • WikiLeaks founder Assange needs more time to speak to lawyer, court told

WikiLeaks founder Assange needs more time to speak to lawyer, court told

Photographers take pictures of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange as he leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain January 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hz2e

Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

WikiLeaks founder Assange needs more time to speak to lawyer, court told

Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is not getting the time he needs with his legal team to discuss his fight against extradition to the United States, causing delays to the case, his lawyer told a British court on Monday.
After skipping bail in Britain, Assange spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London before he was dragged out by police in April last year.
He is being held in a British jail pending the US extradition case, having served a sentence for skipping bail.
The United States wants him extradited to face 18 charges including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.
The 48-year-old Australian appeared for Monday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court wearing glasses and a dark blazer over a light top. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth to the judge and saluted his supporters in the public gallery at the beginning and end of the hearing.
Assange’s lawyer Gareth Peirce said difficulty in getting time with Assange had delayed the case, telling the court: “This slippage in the timetable is extremely worrying.”
He fled to Ecuador’s embassy in 2012 to avoid being sent to Sweden to face sex crimes accusations that were dropped last year.
He says the US charges against him are a political attempt to silence journalists and publishers, and that the Swedish allegations were part of a plot to catch him.
Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange could have time on Monday to speak to his lawyer and appear in court again later in the day. In that second sitting, Peirce said that she had only had an hour to speak to Assange.
Assange’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23. He is due to appear via video link from London’s Belmarsh prison.
Full extradition proceedings are expected to commence in February.

Topics: Julian Assange

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea’s Moon

U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in meet at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 37 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea’s Moon

  • “The US-N.Korea talks are not active right now, but I would say both leaders — President Trump and Chairman Kim — continue to trust one another and continue with their efforts”
Updated 37 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearization dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding that Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.
Moon said US President Donald Trump’s recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to negotiations. Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.
“Some were concerned about a new round of provocations just in time for Chairman Kim’s birthday,” Moon said. “Instead, President Trump sent him birthday wishes to stress his willingness to talk. It was a great idea.”
On Friday, a South Korean official said Trump had asked the South Koreans to pass on birthday greetings to North Korea.
Over the weekend, however, North Korea released a statement saying it had already directly received a letter from Trump and ridiculed South Korea for trying to “meddle” in US-North Korea relations.
In that statement, a North Korean foreign ministry official said that although Kim likes Trump personally, he would not make policy based on his personal feelings.
“North Korea made clear that the door to dialogue is not closed by saying they will come back to talks only when their demands are accepted,” Moon said of that North Korean response.
“The US-N.Korea talks are not active right now, but I would say both leaders — President Trump and Chairman Kim — continue to trust one another and continue with their efforts.”
South Korea has been increasingly sidelined as denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled.
In his New Year’s speech on Jan. 7, Moon said there was a “desperate need” for ways to improve ties with North Korea.
Rising tensions and international sanctions have blocked many of Moon’s proposals for inter-Korean projects, and Pyongyang has spent the past year criticizing Seoul as being beholden to the United States.
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had reached out to North Korea seeking to resume talks, according to an interview published on Sunday by Axios.
 

Topics: North Korea South Korea Donald Trump

Related

World
North Korea ends test moratoriums, threatens ‘new’ weapon
World
White House warns North Korea over ‘Christmas gift’ threat

Latest updates

Microsoft ends free Windows 7 security updates on Tuesday
North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea’s Moon
Japanese astronaut welcomes UAE space industry growth 
Japan sponsors ship to bring young leaders together
Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.