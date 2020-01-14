You are here

Japanese astronaut welcomes UAE space industry growth 

Koichi Wakata. (Photo supplied)
  • Koichi Wakata believes KhalifaSat and planned launch of a Mars mission represent exciting advances in UAE space technology
  • Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the UAE Space Agency seek to strengthen cooperation in exploration
A Japanese astronaut has welcomed advances in the UAE’s space industry following the launch of KhalifaSat.

It was the first satellite to be fully engineered and built in the UAE and was launched into space from an island south of Japan’s mainland in 2018, a milestone for Arab space program.  

The launch was followed by Hazza Al-Mansoori becoming the first Arab to journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

Japanese astronaut and member of the UAE’s space advisory committee, Koichi Wakata, said that the launch of KhalifaSat on the Mitsubishi H2A rocket and the expected launch of the Mars Mission represented exciting advances in space technology.

“It’s amazing to see the steady growth in space activities, and young people in the UAE are fascinated with science and technology,” Wakata told Arab News. “I was very excited to ask this year about Al-Mansoori, the first Emirates astronaut. He conducted an educational event in the Japanese Kibo laboratory on the ISS. I’m very happy Japan is part of the development in space technology in the UAE.”

Al-Mansoori conducted 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

In 2016, JAXA and the UAE Space Agency signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in space exploration for peaceful scientific purposes.

Japan sponsors ship to bring young leaders together

DUBAI: Traveling the world and exploring new cultures is an ambition of today’s youth, and the Japanese government has made doing it possible in 40 days.

The Ship for World Youth (SWY) Program, sponsored by Japan’s Cabinet Office, will let young leaders from all over the globe travel aboard a ship for six weeks to discuss common issues.

According to the SWY program’s website, a group of around 200 participants aged 18-30 from around the world will board the ship in Japan and spend their time building leadership and cultivating cultural awareness.

Members of the program will be divided into seven thematic groups, each consisting of one facilitator and 40 participants. Each course session helps candidates deepen their understanding of their home country as well as others represented on board the ship.

SWY will embark on its 32nd journey since 1989 and include applicants from Arab countries such as Bahrain and Egypt, along with Japan, Peru, France, Brazil, and the UK.

The ship will depart from Tokyo on Jan. 20, calling at Honolulu, Hawaii, and Ensenada, Mexico, arriving back in Tokyo on Feb. 24.

Budoor Kamel will participate as the national leader for the Bahrain delegation.

Kamel said she previously attended the program in 2011, but this year, she added, she would be responsible for the preparation and facilitation of course discussions.

“When I heard of the program in 2010, I knew it was something that I always dreamt of, to be in a multi-culture environment learning from others, sharing and giving back as a Bahraini citizen to the global community,” she said.

Other Arab countries have contributed to the program over the years. The UAE has taken part 14 times, sending 931 delegates, according to UAE national Hamad Al-Zaabi, a participant in 2010.

“I learned a lot in my time aboard. Rather than having to travel to 12 different countries over years, the ... program allows you to do it in just 40 days,” he said.

“They would update us on current affairs, then we would have in-depth discussions.” 

At the end of each day, members would have “a national presentation, an hour-long talk about different countries.”

Extra-curricular activities are also available on the ship, as volunteers can offer to provide other candidates with new learning opportunities, he said.

“For example, the Arabs started an Arabic language course, while the Japanese members started a calligraphy course,” he explained.

 

