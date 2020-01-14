US warns vessels transiting Gulf amid tensions with Iran

You are here

Vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz could encounter GPS interference or communications jamming, the US warned. (AFP)
DUBAI: The United States on Tuesday warned of threats to commercial vessels in and around the Arabian Gulf in the wake of its confrontation with Iran.
Tensions have soared since the US airstrike earlier this month that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the architect of its regional military activities. Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq, without wounding anyone, and accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing all 176 on board.
“Heightened military activity and increased political tensions in this region continue to pose serious threats to commercial vessels,” the US said in a maritime warning. “Associated with these threats is a potential for miscalculation or misidentification that could lead to aggressive actions.”
It said vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz — through which one-third of all oil traded by sea passes — could encounter GPS interference or communications jamming.
It said some vessels have reported communications from “unknown entities falsely claiming to be US or coalition warships.”
It said ships contacted by Iranian forces should identify themselves and say that they are proceeding in accordance with international law. It advised ships to refuse to allow Iranian forces to board but not to forcibly resist them, and to immediately contact the US Fifth Fleet.
Iran was accused of sabotaging oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf last year. It denied those allegations, but acknowledged seizing a British-flagged oil tanker in response to the impounding of an Iranian oil tanker by authorities in Gibraltar. The Iranian tanker was suspected of intending to violate sanctions to deliver oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran. Both ships were released weeks later.
The tensions are rooted in President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and to impose “maximum” economic sanctions. The sanctions have devastated Iran’s economy.

Topics: shipping US Iran Arabian Gulf Gulf of Oman Strait of Hormuz

Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
Updated 14 January 2020
Arab News

Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab

  • Turkey demands compensation for debts owed since 2011 collapse
Updated 14 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has struck a deal with the UN-backed Libyan government for Tripoli to pay $2.7bn in compensation for debts owed to Turkey before Libya’s nine-year civil war began.
Turkish companies were heavily involved in lucrative infrastructure and construction projects in Libya from the 1970s, but they collapsed when dictator Muammar Qaddafi was removed in 2011 and the country descended into chaos.
Now, as peace talks in Moscow edge toward an agreement between warring factions in Libya, the Turkish president is maneuvering to restore business links between the two countries. In addition to compensation for Turkey’s losses, the new deal paves the way for new contracts in the energy, housing and construction sectors.
The agreement is expected to be signed in February. The exact amounts have still to be negotiated, but they are thought to include a $1bn letter of guarantee, $500m in compensation for looted or damaged machinery and other equipment, and unpaid debts of $1.2bn.
Karol Wasilewski, a Turkey analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, in Warsaw, said Turkey would welcome the cash, but the restoration of business ties was of more long-term benefit to Ankara.

BACKGROUND

The new deal paves the way for new contracts in the energy, housing and construction sectors.

“That compensation money for the construction sector is just a side effect, even if a very beneficial and a needful one for the Justice and Development Party and the businessmen connected to the party,” he told Arab News.
Turkish companies Ustay Yapi, Tekfen, Enka, Renaissance and Guris Insaat have mostly dominated the Libyan construction and infrastructure sectors.
Meanwhile, Libyan peace talks in Moscow hit an obstacle when Khalifa Haftar, whose eastern Libyan National Army forces are besieging Fayez Al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, asked for more time to study a cease-fire document.
Haftar and his ally Aguila Saleh “view the document positively,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, but they “have asked for a bit more time until morning to make a decision on its signing.”
The document spells out the terms of a truce that took effect at the weekend. GNA leader Al-Sarraj and Khaled Al-Mechri, head of the High Council of State in Tripoli, signed the deal on Sunday.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Libya Turkey

