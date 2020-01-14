You are here

Lebanon's Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit in new strategy

Bank Audi is also proceeding with an equity increase which the central bank has instructed all Lebanese banks to implement to help weather the crisis. (Reuters)
Lebanon's Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit in new strategy

  • Bank Audi is also proceeding with an equity increase which the central bank has instructed all Lebanese banks
  • Bank Audi Egypt has grown from a three-branch operation acquired by Bank Audi in 2005 to 50 branches today
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Bank Audi is considering selling its Egyptian subsidiary after receiving interest from lenders, its chief financial officer told Reuters, indicating a possible strategy rethink as Lebanon grapples with a financial crisis.
Bank Audi is also proceeding with an equity increase which the central bank has instructed all Lebanese banks to implement to help weather the crisis, the country’s worst in decades.
Finance chief Tamer Ghazaleh said Bank Audi will call a shareholder meeting for the second week of February to vote on the equity raising and he was confident of securing shareholder support.
Bank Audi is “doing the equity increase and independently considering discussing with parties selling Bank Audi Egypt at the right price,” he said in an interview late on Monday.
“For us, we would not have considered thinking of it if the situation was different in Lebanon. We have our own ambition and expansion plan in Egypt,” he said, referring to a potential sale of Bank Audi Egypt.
Since Lebanon’s crisis began, the bank has received several calls from investment bankers “trying to support us if we want to sell foreign assets as a way of increasing the capitalization and liquidity of the Lebanese operation,” Ghazaleh said.
“The appetite of investors was higher for Egypt. We did not reach any agreement with any party to do a transaction but we are considering this — if we get the right offer,” he said.
Bank Audi Egypt has grown from a three-branch operation acquired by Bank Audi in 2005 to 50 branches today with total assets of $4.4 billion at the end of September, Ghazaleh said, calling it “a very profitable operation.”
“For us, we would not have considered thinking of it if the situation was different in Lebanon. We have our own ambition and expansion plan in Egypt,” he said.
If Bank Audi decided to sell, it would still require board and regulatory approval, he said.
Lebanon’s biggest bank by total assets has expanded in the region since 2005 and has operations in 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including its fully owned subsidiary Bank Audi Egypt.
Lebanon’s central bank instructed banks in November to raise their Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a key measure of financial strength, by 10% through cash injections by the end of the year and a further 10% by June 30 this year.
Bank Audi had enough shareholder support to secure approval for the equity increase, Ghazaleh said. “We are comfortable with the level of commitment of the large shareholders for this increase. We have enough support to call for the (shareholder meeting) soon,” he said.
Across Lebanon’s banking sector, a 20% equity increase should raise $4 billion, representing 2% of the banking system.
Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh said in a televised interview last week that most banks had informed the central bank that they had started steps to implement the increase.
Bank Audi had told the central bank it would need some additional weeks beyond the Dec. 31 deadline to complete the first part of the increase due to its complexity and the short time frame, Ghazaleh said, noting its listing on two stock exchanges and over 1,500 shareholders.
Bank Audi aims to raise $311 million in the first part of the increase.
“The first point is to regain the confidence of the market. The shareholders want to show to the market and customers their willingness to support their organization by any necessary means. It is to show commitment,” he said.
“The second point is that any capitalization will always be beneficial to maintaining the solvency of the banking system.”

Topics: banking Finance economy Bank Audi Lebanon

Dubai’s DP World wins ruling against Djibouti over seized port

Updated 14 January 2020
AP

Dubai's DP World wins ruling against Djibouti over seized port

  • London tribunal ordered Djibouti to restore its rights and benefits under a 2006 concession agreement
  • DP World operates nearly 80 marine and inland terminals around the world
Updated 14 January 2020
AP

DUBAI: DP World said Tuesday it has won another arbitration ruling against Djibouti over the African country’s seizure of a container terminal managed by the Dubai-based global port operator.
The company said a London tribunal ordered Djibouti to restore its rights and benefits under a 2006 concession agreement governing the Doraleh port within two months or pay damages. DP World estimates it has lost $1 billion since Djibouti took over the terminal in February 2018.
DP World, which is majority-owned by the Dubai government in the United Arab Emirates, operates nearly 80 marine and inland terminals around the world.
Djibouti seized the container terminal after DP World created another corridor for imports to landlocked Ethiopia in Somaliland, endangering Djibouti’s near-monopoly on Ethiopia’s imports.
Ethiopia recently became a 19 percent shareholder in Somaliland’s Berbera port, where DP World holds a 51 percent stake. Somaliland, a breakaway northern region of Somalia, holds the remaining 30 percent.
The expansion into Somaliland came alongside plans by the United Arab Emirates to build a naval base in Berbera, part of its expanding military presence in the region.
Djibouti’s port alone accounts for 95 percent of Ethiopia’s imports. With a population of 110 million people, Ethiopia is the largest economy in the Horn of Africa.
DP World said the tribunal ruled that Djibouti broke the law when it removed the company from management of the terminal and transferred the terminal’s assets to a state-run company. The Dubai-based company said Djibouti has ignored five previous rulings in its favor despite the fact that the contract is governed by English law.

Topics: shipping DP World Djibouti Dubai UAE

