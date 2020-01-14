You are here

  • Home
  • Germany: Synagogue photo prompts police raids on Chechens

Germany: Synagogue photo prompts police raids on Chechens

(File photo: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7pvc

Updated 14 January 2020
AP

Germany: Synagogue photo prompts police raids on Chechens

  • Berlin prosecutors said some 180 officers took part in the raids at nine sites in the German capital
Updated 14 January 2020
AP

BERLIN: German police raided premises in four states early Tuesday on suspicion that a group of Chechens were scouting locations for a possible attack that may have included a synagogue, officials said.
Berlin prosecutors said some 180 officers took part in the raids at nine sites in the German capital and the states of Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.
In a statement, prosecutors said the five suspects, who are aged between 23 to 28, are accused of “having scouted out locations for a possible later attack motivated by Islamism.”
“According to current information there was no concrete threat of an attack yet,” prosecutors added.
Martin Steltner, a spokesman for Berlin prosecutors, said authorities acted after discovering photographs, including of a synagogue and a shopping mall, on one suspect’s cellphone during a police check. He declined to say where the photographs were taken.
Later Tuesday prosecutors said the evidence collected so far wasn’t sufficient to justify arrest warrants against the five suspects, but that the material seized in the raids — which included knives, cash and data storage devices — was now being reviewed.
Two passers-by were killed last year when a suspected far-right extremist tried to attack a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle.

Topics: Germany Synagogue

Related

Update
Middle-East
Germany's Merkel to host Libya conference Jan. 19 in Berlin

Cyprus rescues 101 Syrian migrants off coast

Updated 18 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Cyprus rescues 101 Syrian migrants off coast

  • The migrants were brought to shore on an inflatable
  • The migrants — 88 men, six women and seven children — were being processed before transfer to Nicosia
Updated 18 min 58 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Cyprus police said they rescued 101 Syrian migrants sighted on a boat off the Mediterranean island’s southeast coast on Tuesday.
A patrol vessel located the 33-meter (100-foot) boat 18 nautical miles off the resort town of Protaras.
The migrants were brought to shore on an inflatable and their damaged boat anchored near a fishing harbor.
The migrants had said they set off from Mersin in Turkey, an eastern Mediterranean route often used by people smugglers.
The migrants — 88 men, six women and seven children — were being processed before transfer to a reception center outside the capital Nicosia.
Nicosia has warned Brussels it has come under pressure from increased migration flows, ranking it top in first-time asylum seekers in proportion to its population.
Cyprus is the first European Union member to permanently host the European Asylum Support Office to help cope with the spike in arrivals.
But the small EU member, located 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Syria, has not seen the same massive inflow of migrants as Turkey and Greece.
Syrian nationals accounted for 33 percent of first-time asylum seekers in Cyprus in the second quarter of 2019, EU figures show.
According to available government data, the number of arrivals and applicants for asylum from January to June last year almost reached 7,000.

Topics: Cyprus migrants Syria

Latest updates

Budding golf stars hoping to make the cut at Saudi International
Cyprus rescues 101 Syrian migrants off coast
Saudi music producer fuses Arabic melodies with hip-hop
Campaign promotes employment of Saudis in the private sector
2nd phase of Riyadh agreement has been implemented between Yemeni parties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.