You are here

  • Home
  • US singer Normani steps out in Andrea Wazen heels

US singer Normani steps out in Andrea Wazen heels

The 23-year-old star auditioned as a solo act for American television series “The X Factor.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrnz4

Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

US singer Normani steps out in Andrea Wazen heels

  • Normani was spotted during a trip to Jamaica wearing a pair of white sandals by Wazen named Gloria mules
Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer Normani was spotted wearing the Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen’s label this week.

Normani was spotted during a trip to Jamaica wearing a pair of white sandals by Wazen named Gloria mules.

The 23-year-old star auditioned as a solo act for American television series “The X Factor” in 2012, before joining the girl group “Fifth Harmony.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NORMANI in GLORIA mules #andreawazen styled by @stylememaeve

A post shared by ANDREA WAZEN (@andreawazen) on

Her most recent release was a collaboration with pop stars Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj on the soundtrack of the movie “Charlie’s Angels.”

Wazen’s shoes are designed and produced in Beirut. She was trained by the leading footwear brands Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin in London.

Wazen has seen her designs worn by superstar Jennifer Lopez, pop singer Katy Perry, models Ashley Graham and Camila Coelho, actresses Maddie Ziegler and Gabrielle Union-Wade, and many more.

Topics: Normani andrea wazen

US rapper Akon becomes owner of his Senegalese city namesake

Akon is best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That.” (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

US rapper Akon becomes owner of his Senegalese city namesake

  • The rapper named the city “Akon City”
  • Last week, government officials announced that Akon had pledged to invest in tourism in his native Senegal
Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: American singer and songwriter Akon has become the official owner of an African city named after him.

“Just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future,” the star wrote to his 6.6 million Instagram followers.

Last week, government officials announced that the 46-year-old artist had pledged to invest in tourism in his native Senegal.

Best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That,” the singer signed a deal with the west African nation’s state-owned tourism company SAPCO.

Alioune Ndiaye, SAPCO’s secretary-general, told AFP that the deal was a memorandum of understanding, so the size of the future investment was still unclear.

However, the tourism official pointed out that Akon planned to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, which is around 120 km south of the capital Dakar.

The rapper, whose real name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, spent his early childhood in Senegal but moved to the US at the age of seven, where he later rose to superstardom.

Topics: akon Akon City Senegal

Latest updates

UN warns of ‘much extreme weather’ ahead after hottest decade on record
Egypt issues new mining law regulations
Israel turns swathes of occupied West Bank into ‘nature reserves’
Makkah launches project to improve checkpoints for pilgrims
France’s Emmanuel Macron raised concerns with Japan’s Shinzo Abe over Carlos Ghosn detention

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.