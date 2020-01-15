US singer Normani steps out in Andrea Wazen heels

DUBAI: US singer Normani was spotted wearing the Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen’s label this week.

Normani was spotted during a trip to Jamaica wearing a pair of white sandals by Wazen named Gloria mules.

The 23-year-old star auditioned as a solo act for American television series “The X Factor” in 2012, before joining the girl group “Fifth Harmony.”

Her most recent release was a collaboration with pop stars Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj on the soundtrack of the movie “Charlie’s Angels.”

Wazen’s shoes are designed and produced in Beirut. She was trained by the leading footwear brands Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin in London.

Wazen has seen her designs worn by superstar Jennifer Lopez, pop singer Katy Perry, models Ashley Graham and Camila Coelho, actresses Maddie Ziegler and Gabrielle Union-Wade, and many more.