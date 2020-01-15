Celine Dion cancels Lebanon concert

DUBAI: Five-time Grammy award-winning singer Celine Dion has cancelled her Lebanon concert, the Byblos International Festival confirmed.

“Due to the current situation in Lebanon, Byblos International Festival and Celine Dion Management have both agreed with deep regret to cancel Celine Dion appearance at Beirut Waterfront on July 31st 2020,” the festival account tweeted.

Dion was set to perform in Lebanon as part of her “Courage World Tour.” The 51-year-old recently released her new album “Courage,” her 12th in English.

On the album cover, the star is wearing a dazzling gown by Kuwaiti designer Youssef Al-Jasmi.

Dion performed in a similar outfit by the designer — a copper-toned, form-fitting number with a skirt that curves away to only cover one leg.