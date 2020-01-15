Celine Dion cancels Lebanon concert

You are here

The 51-year-old recently released her new album “Courage,” her 12th in English. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

  • Celine Dion was set to perform in Lebanon as part of her ‘Courage World Tour’
DUBAI: Five-time Grammy award-winning singer Celine Dion has cancelled her Lebanon concert, the Byblos International Festival confirmed.

“Due to the current situation in Lebanon, Byblos International Festival and Celine Dion Management have both agreed with deep regret to cancel Celine Dion appearance at Beirut Waterfront on July 31st 2020,” the festival account tweeted.

Dion was set to perform in Lebanon as part of her “Courage World Tour.” The 51-year-old recently released her new album “Courage,” her 12th in English.

On the album cover, the star is wearing a dazzling gown by Kuwaiti designer Youssef Al-Jasmi.

Dion performed in a similar outfit by the designer — a copper-toned, form-fitting number with a skirt that curves away to only cover one leg.

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor dons Lebanese label

Shraddha Kapoor is no stranger to Acra’s gowns. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

  • Paired with black wide-legged velvet pants, Kapoor wore a floral top with bow-shaped straps
DUBAI: Indian singer and actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media platform Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a two-piece outfit by the Lebanese designer Reem Acra.

Acra — whose creations have been worn by numerous global personalities, including US First Lady Melania Trump — shared an Instagram story of Kapoor wearing her designs, which were part of the design house’s “Fall 2019” collection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Supernova Starshine

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Paired with black wide-legged velvet pants, Kapoor wore a floral top with bow-shaped straps.

Kapoor is no stranger to Acra’s gowns. In 2018, the 32-year-old wore a midnight blue, star-and-moon covered gown on the green carpet to the opening ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy awards. 

At a party celebrating the success of her film “Stree,” Kapoor also wore an elegant, asymmetrical red dress by Acra.

