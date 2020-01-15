You are here

  • Home
  • Russian PM and government resign, Putin puts forward new candidate

Russian PM and government resign, Putin puts forward new candidate

Dmitry Medvedev, right, said that the government he heads was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out constitutional changes. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gru77

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Russian PM and government resign, Putin puts forward new candidate

  • Putin submitted Mikhail Mishustin’s candidacy to the parliament for approval
  • Putin proposes nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s lower house of parliament said on Wednesday it would decide on whether to approve Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the Federal Tax Service, as Russia’s new prime minister on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.
Putin submitted Mishustin’s candidacy to the parliament for approval after Russia’s government resigned unexpectedly. 

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.
The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.
Possible candidates include Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, Maxim Oreshkin, the economy minister, or Alexander Novak, the energy minister.
Medvedev made the announcement on state TV sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work.
Putin said that Medvedev would take on a new job as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which Putin chairs.
Putin asked for the outgoing government to remain at work until a new government was appointed.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin Dmitry Medvedev Mikhail Mishustin

Related

World
Dmitry Medvedev secures new mandate as Russian prime minister
World
Vladimir Putin critic claims victory after rights court condemns arrests

France ex-presidential hopeful Royal probed over expenses

Updated 15 January 2020
AFP

France ex-presidential hopeful Royal probed over expenses

  • Royal unsuccessfully stood as the Socialist candidate against Nicolas Sarkozy for the presidency in 2007
  • The 66-year-old former environment minister, a key figure in left-wing politics, has denied the allegations
Updated 15 January 2020
AFP

PARIS: French prosecutors said Wednesday they have opened an investigation into allegations that former French presidential candidate Segolene Royal used expenses meant for her ambassadorial job to promote her side interests.
Royal, who unsuccessfully stood as the Socialist candidate against Nicolas Sarkozy for the presidency in 2007, has since 2017 worked as an ambassador for the polar regions with responsibility for negotiating international agreements.
She has an annual expenses budget of €100,000 for her mission, as well as three staff members who are paid for by the foreign ministry.
The national prosecutors’ office for financial crimes confirmed to AFP that Royal was under investigation.
The 66-year-old former environment minister, a key figure in left-wing politics, has denied the allegations which she has slammed as “insinuations” and “defamatory.”
“Nothing new,” she wrote on Twitter after the investigation was announced, saying she would make a further statement later.
France Info radio said Royal was suspected of using her staff to accompany her on missions unrelated to her official role, such as promoting her book and working for her foundation.
Even before the news of the investigation broke, Royal’s future was in question after the government warned she faced dismissal for repeatedly criticizing President Emmanuel Macron’s policies, including his controversial pension reforms.
“Madam Ambassador, we are considering terminating your position in view of your recent public statements,” read the letter jointly signed by the general secretaries of the foreign and environment ministries that Royal posted on her Facebook page.
Royal said herself that she considered herself to have been dismissed. A source close to the government told AFP that she would likely be fired after a cabinet meeting on January 24.
Her appointment by Macron as ambassador to the Arctic and Antarctic in 2017 was seen as something of a consolation prize for Royal, who missed out on several more senior postings.
In recent weeks her position had appeared to be in jeopardy after a flurry of tweets and statements bashing the government and Macron.
Reacting to Macron’s announcement in December amid crippling strikes that he would foreswear his own presidential pension, Royal tweeted acidly that “the real question” was whether the former investment banker would return to “the globalized business world with its huge golden handshakes” after he left office.
Last month, two MPs had demanded she be summoned by parliament to give an account of her work on the polar regions.

Topics: Segolene Royal Emmanuel Macron France

Related

Business & Economy
French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits
World
Macron takes aim at Islamic ‘separatism’ in France

Latest updates

G20 policymakers meet in Saudi Arabia for world economy talks
Trump hails 'momentous' US-China trade deal ahead of signing
Carlos Sainz stretches Dakar Rally lead after navigating Stage 10 through Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter
Iranian chess referee fears government retribution after hijab uproar 
Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.