Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020

Kärcher, a German provider of cleaning solutions, has joined the world’s biggest rally taking place in Saudi Arabia as its technical cleaning partner for the ninth consecutive year.

This is the first time the Dakar Rally is being hosted by Saudi Arabia and Kärcher is here to support the rally drivers to combat the dusty route between Jeddah and Qiddiya with its mobile cleaning center.

The cleaning truck was made available to all teams during the rally for cleaning dust and dirt from the vehicles with high pressure washers to ensure that the vehicles were maintained well throughout the race.

Since the last edition of the Dakar Rally, Kärcher has set store by the use of a mobile cleaning station — a lorry constructed specifically for this purpose, which is extensively equipped with cleaning equipment and collects the dirty water. Modern pressure washers can save up to 80 percent of the fresh water needed in comparison with manual washing with a water hose, and are therefore an environment-friendly alternative that achieves better results in less time. The washing service was made available to participants in six bivouacs and will also be present at the finishing line. In addition, Kärcher is also once again a sponsor of Team X-raid.

Kärcher offers a wide range of innovative cleaning solutions around the world. The family-owned business has over 13,000 employees in 70 countries and more than 120 companies.

As part of its cultural sponsorship program, Kärcher has cleaned and restored over 140 monuments worldwide since 1980.