You are here

  • Home
  • Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020

Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020

The cleaning truck was made available to all teams during the rally for cleaning dust and dirt from the vehicles with high pressure washers to ensure that the vehicles were maintained well throughout the race.
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvvjt

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Kärcher, a German provider of cleaning solutions, has joined the world’s biggest rally taking place in Saudi Arabia as its technical cleaning partner for the ninth consecutive year.

This is the first time the Dakar Rally is being hosted by Saudi Arabia and Kärcher is here to support the rally drivers to combat the dusty route between Jeddah and Qiddiya with its mobile cleaning center. 

The cleaning truck was made available to all teams during the rally for cleaning dust and dirt from the vehicles with high pressure washers to ensure that the vehicles were maintained well throughout the race. 

Since the last edition of the Dakar Rally, Kärcher has set store by the use of a mobile cleaning station — a lorry constructed specifically for this purpose, which is extensively equipped with cleaning equipment and collects the dirty water. Modern pressure washers can save up to 80 percent of the fresh water needed in comparison with manual washing with a water hose, and are therefore an environment-friendly alternative that achieves better results in less time. The washing service was made available to participants in six bivouacs and will also be present at the finishing line. In addition, Kärcher is also once again a sponsor of Team X-raid.

Kärcher offers a wide range of innovative cleaning solutions around the world. The family-owned business has over 13,000 employees in 70 countries and more than 120 companies.  

As part of its cultural sponsorship program, Kärcher has cleaned and restored over 140 monuments worldwide since 1980.

TAQA, Almansoori Petroleum eye Saudi frac market

Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

TAQA, Almansoori Petroleum eye Saudi frac market

Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) has announced the signing of an agreement with Almansoori Petroleum Services (AMPS). The announcement was made at the opening of this year’s International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), taking place for the first time in the Kingdom.

The agreement establishes an alliance between TAQA and UAE-based AMPS to provide high-end fully integrated fracturing and stimulation solutions, through a combination of both companies’ respective expertise and capabilities in geoscience and engineering, well site management, well testing and flowback, fracturing, stimulation, slickline, coiled tubing and perforation services and equipment, allowing both companies access to the growing hydraulic fracturing market, which is forecasted at a value of more than SR2 billion ($533 million) in 2020.

Khalid M. Nouh, chief executive of TAQA, said: “The alliance with a world-class OFS company such as Almansoori will expand TAQA’s capabilities and allow us access into the integrated stimulation frac market of Saudi Aramco, and will provide our customers with world-class capabilities from a new supplier.”

Nabil Al-Alawi, CEO of AMPS, said: “Partnering with TAQA will allow us to extend our offerings into the hydraulic fracturing and stimulation market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a leading home-grown company in our field founded in the UAE, we are delighted to be working with a national Saudi champion company such as TAQA. We look forward to working together to create a triple win: For us, for TAQA, but, most importantly, for Saudi Aramco.”

TAQA is a provider of superior end-to-end oilfield solutions for the regions’ dynamic energy industry, delivering quality products and equipment across the entire upstream value chain in Saudi Arabia.

Almansoori Petroleum Services is an oilfield services company providing a wide range of services, products and solutions to the oil and gas industry in the region. 

This year’s IPTC attracted thousands of top oil and gas industry professionals from around the world. It took place from Jan. 13 to 15 at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Latest updates

Egypt forms a new team to investigate the death of Italian student Giulio Regeni
MBC group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content on streaming platform ‘Shahid’
UN warns of ‘much extreme weather’ ahead after hottest decade on record
Egypt issues new mining law regulations
Israel turns swathes of occupied West Bank into ‘nature reserves’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.