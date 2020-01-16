You are here

Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani

Rouhani said Iran is enriching more uranium before the deal was reached. (FiIe/AFP)
  • Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact in 2018
DUBAI: Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a televised speech.

“We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached ... Pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress,” Rouhani said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.

UN envoy Griffiths thanks all parties for truce efforts in Yemen

NEW YORK: UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday at the UN Security Countil that the escalation in Yemen could not be reduced without a political process, but thanked parties -- including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -- for their work toward that goal.

Griffiths made his briefing at the Security Council session after holding several consultations in the Middle East and meetings with various US officials in Washington.

It is the first session on Yemen in 2020.

Before his briefing on Thursday, Griffiths met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday.

More to follow...

