RIYADH: A dramatic night concluded Group A of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup on Tuesday. With 10 minutes remaining in both games, it appeared that Saudi Arabia and Iraq had made it through to the semi-finals. Fifteen minutes later, the region was plunged into confusion as fans waited to find out who would join Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

In their third Gulf Cup meeting in four years, it was Saudi Arabia who triumphed over Iraq in a tense encounter. Saudi Arabia had already secured their place after beating Oman on Saturday, while Iraq needed just a point to advance. However, little urgency was evident as the teams eased into the game.

Simultaneously, eliminated Kuwait faced Oman, who still had hopes of making a third consecutive semi-final appearance. Prior to kick-off, Oman were on one point with a goal difference of -3, while Iraq were on four points with a +1 goal difference.

The night did not start well for Oman — within the first six minutes, they found themselves 1-0 down against Kuwait. The 10-time champions opened the scoring when Shebaib Al-Khaldi headed home from a corner.

Meanwhile, a slow first half at the Al-Inma Stadium saw the hosts claim the lion's share of possession across just four attempts between the sides — none on target. With Oman losing, there was no incentive for either side to overexert themselves — especially given the injury toll: Saudi Arabia had already lost Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Hassan Kadesh to injury.

The second half was where Saudi Arabia's dominance emerged, as the hosts rallied toward a perfect group stage record, instilling confidence into fans who have been longing for the title since 2004.

In the 55th minute, Abdullah Al-Salem opened the scoring after Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil's clearance struck Joseph Al-Imam before falling to the striker, who finished into an open net. A neat move produced the second in the 69th minute, when Abdullah Al-Hamddan scored his third goal in as many games against Iraq to seal the win for the Green Falcons.

At the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, drama unfolded simultaneously. Nasser Al-Rawahi equalized for Oman in the 65th minute, giving them hope given the favorable scoreline at the Al-Inma Stadium. With Oman still needing two more goals, Ahmed Al-Rawahi put them ahead in the 81st minute before Musab Al-Shaqsy scored the decisive third three minutes later.

That goal left Oman level with Iraq on every tiebreaker — except disciplinary record. However, Al-Shaqsy had removed his shirt in celebration, earning a yellow card — and with that, the two teams remained inseparable on every metric.

When the final whistle sounded, confusion followed — Oman's players began running around the stadium in celebration, while Iraq's stood waiting for official confirmation of their exit. Asharq Al-Awsat sources confirmed that a draw of lots — based on the group stage tiebreaker rules published prior to the tournament — would take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah.

More to follow...