UN Yemen envoy Griffiths thanks all parties for truce efforts as Zinjibar pullout begins

NEW YORK: UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday at the UN Security Countil that any escalation of violence in Yemen could not be reduced without a political process, but thanked parties — including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — for their work toward that goal.

Griffiths made his briefing at the Security Council session after holding several consultations in the Middle East and meetings with various US officials in Washington.

It is the first session on Yemen in 2020.

Before his briefing on Thursday, Griffiths met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday.

Was pleased to host Mr. Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the @UN Secretary-General for Yemen at the Pentagon today. @DeptofDefense supports UN efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in support of regional stability. @OSE_Yemen pic.twitter.com/PwUennFaJ9 — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) January 15, 2020

Griffiths' address came as separatists and forces loyal to the internationally-recognized government who started clashing last summer began pulling back from a key southern city, something confirmed by military officials on Thursday.

The pullout, envisaged under the Saudi-brokered Riyadh Agreement peace deal, began this week, the Yemeni officials told AP. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The infighting that broke out in August between the secessionists and troops loyal to Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi threatened their alliance in the Arab coalition that has been fighting against the country's Iranian-backed Houthi militia since 2015.

The fighting prompted Saudi Arabia to pressure both sides to the negotiating table in Riyadh, where they signed the peace agreement in November. Among other provisions, the deal stipulates that both sides pull out from Zinjibar, the capital of southern Abyan province.

(With AP)