Israeli, Palestinian youth fear conflict will ‘never end,’ says poll

In this Monday, July 22, 2019 file photo, Israeli forces blow up a building in a Palestinian village of Sur Baher, east Jerusalem. (AP)
  • Sixty five percent of Israeli millennials surveyed and 52 percent of their Palestinian counterparts said they expected the conflict to continue in perpetuity
GAZA: The majority of young Israelis and Palestinians believe the conflict between their peoples “will never end,” according to a survey published Thursday by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Sixty five percent of Israeli millennials surveyed and 52 percent of their Palestinian counterparts said they expected the conflict to continue in perpetuity, the ICRC said in a statement.

It said they were the most pessimistic of a series of war-affected populations surveyed in a global poll of more than 16,000 people aged between 20 and 35.

The global poll found more than half feared there would be a nuclear attack in the next decade.

“In general, the results indicate that millennials are nervous about the future, and heightened tensions in the Middle East are likely to deepen these fears,” the ICRC said in a statement.

The simmering conflict has been ongoing for decades and there are currently no peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in a 1967 war and later annexed the flashpoint holy city in a move never recognized by the international community.

Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas and allied militant groups have fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

Libya strongman Haftar in Athens for talks

Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Libya strongman Haftar in Athens for talks

  • Khalifa Haftar will be meeting with the Greek prime minister and foreign minister on Friday
  • Egypt, Italy and Greece say Erdogan’s announcement that he is sending troops to Libya violates international resolutions
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar has flown to Athens for talks ahead of a peace conference in Berlin, a source with knowledge of the issue said Thursday.
“Haftar is coming to Athens,” the source told AFP as Greek media reported he would be meeting with the Greek prime minister and foreign minister on Friday.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Italy and Greece say Erdogan’s announcement that he is sending troops to Libya violates international resolutions. 

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar

