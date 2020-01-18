Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, held talks in New York with Taher El-Sonni, Libya’s UN ambassador and permanent representative.
The two sides discussed issues of mutual concern and latest political developments in the region.
Al-Mouallimi congratulated El-Sonni for his new apppointment and conveyed the Saudi leadership’s best wishes for prosperity, stability and progress to the Libyan people.
Al-Mouallimi reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection of any foreign interference in the Libyan affairs, adding that Riyadh will continue to push all concerned parties to reach a political solution that guarantees the unity of Libya and saves
people’s lives.