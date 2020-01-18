You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN

Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, with Taher El-Sonni, Libya’s UN ambassador, in New York. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmkd7

Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN

Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, held talks in New York with Taher El-Sonni, Libya’s UN ambassador and permanent representative. 

The two sides discussed issues of mutual concern and latest political developments in the region. 

Al-Mouallimi congratulated El-Sonni for his new apppointment and conveyed the Saudi leadership’s best wishes for prosperity, stability and progress to the Libyan people. 

Al-Mouallimi reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection of any foreign interference in the Libyan affairs, adding that Riyadh will continue to push all concerned parties to reach a political solution that guarantees the unity of Libya and saves
people’s lives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Libya

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UN affirms Kingdom’s support for regional peace, security
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UN meets KSRelief delegation

Dr. Abdullah bin Rafoud Al-Safiyani, Saudi Shoura Council member

Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Rafoud Al-Safiyani, Saudi Shoura Council member

  • He was appointed to the consultative body in 2016
  • He has been awarded a medal of excellence from the Ministry of Education
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Rafoud Al-Safiyani was chosen as a Shoura Council member by a royal decree from King Salman in 2016.

The Shoura Council convened on Wednesday, and Al-Safiyani demanded that the National Anti-Corruption Commission investigate and set up an authority to oversee influencers’ activities on social media.

He said it had become important for the anti-graft body to monitor influencers as they were paid tremendous amounts to publicize government entities, and that there needed to be regulations to process such transactions.

Al-Safiyani has a bachelor’s degree, a master’s and a doctorate from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.

He is a member of Almajmaa (Virtual Academy of the Arabic Language), the Saudi Scientific Association for Arabic Literature, the Saudi Association for Education and Psychology and the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, in addition to his Shoura Council membership.

He is also the vice dean of community service and continuing education at Majmaah University in Majmaah City, Saudi Arabia, and has collaborated with the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for the Arabic Language on several programs.

He has been awarded a medal of excellence from the Ministry of Education, and is also the director general of Adab (International Encyclopedia of Arabic Literature). He has been a teacher and an administrator in public education since 1998.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Nourah Al-Yousef, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi Arabia
Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi diplomat

Latest updates

Australia counts cost as fires deter visitors
Egyptian eco-activist turns agricultural waste into crafts
A Dubai solar-power startup helps clients cut energy bills
Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN
Dr. Abdullah bin Rafoud Al-Safiyani, Saudi Shoura Council member

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.