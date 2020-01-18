Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN

Dr. Abdullah bin Rafoud Al-Safiyani, Saudi Shoura Council member

Dr. Abdullah bin Rafoud Al-Safiyani was chosen as a Shoura Council member by a royal decree from King Salman in 2016.

The Shoura Council convened on Wednesday, and Al-Safiyani demanded that the National Anti-Corruption Commission investigate and set up an authority to oversee influencers’ activities on social media.

He said it had become important for the anti-graft body to monitor influencers as they were paid tremendous amounts to publicize government entities, and that there needed to be regulations to process such transactions.

Al-Safiyani has a bachelor’s degree, a master’s and a doctorate from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.

He is a member of Almajmaa (Virtual Academy of the Arabic Language), the Saudi Scientific Association for Arabic Literature, the Saudi Association for Education and Psychology and the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, in addition to his Shoura Council membership.

He is also the vice dean of community service and continuing education at Majmaah University in Majmaah City, Saudi Arabia, and has collaborated with the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for the Arabic Language on several programs.

He has been awarded a medal of excellence from the Ministry of Education, and is also the director general of Adab (International Encyclopedia of Arabic Literature). He has been a teacher and an administrator in public education since 1998.