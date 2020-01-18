Regional label Les Benjamins makes its Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut

You are here

Les Benjamins unveiled its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. (Supplied)
SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: Les Benjamins is a street wear brand that is very proud of its regional roots — and it showed its latest collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday at Palais De Tokyo.

Although it’s men’s fashion week, the brand showed looks for both men and women. The creative director and founder behind this young brand is Turkish designer Bunyamin Aydin, who previously collaborated with Puma. The brand, which is set to open a store in Dubai, is a regular fixture at pop up culture events in the region, including at Dubai’s annual urban festival, Sole DXB.




(Supplied)

Aydin spoke to Arab News about the inspiration behind his latest collection.

“I love unfolding stories from the East that are untold and redefining culture by moving it forward. It’s like giving an update on our culture.”

Friday’s show was an important moment for the 30-year-old talent — he has previously shown in Milan, but this was his debut catwalk presentation in Paris.




(Supplied)

“Paris is the center of the fashion world, it is where everyone gets together and it also a right place to take a message,” he said.  

The show made a clear statement about how fashion has now become more diverse, global and inclusive in its attitude with its international shapes and cuts, from smooth leather trench coats to jacquard knit dresses.

Les Benjamins’ Fall/Winter 2020 is inspired by the 1970s psychedelic rock moment in Turkey. “What I call the Wild Wild East,” the designer said.




(Supplied)

Colors such as mustard yellow and pomegranate red are a nod to the Middle East, while the use of tapestry details  speak of the creative director’s heritage.

The fashion show reflected how mindsets are changing as we start a new decade.

Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years

Rihanna and her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel have reportedly gone their separate ways. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 January 2020
Arab News

Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years

Updated 18 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Rihanna and her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel have reportedly gone their separate ways, according to US media reports.

US Weekly magazine and E! News reported on the split on Friday, but didn’t shed light on the reasons behind the purported split.

Rihanna gave no indication of an upcoming beak up in a sit down with Interview magazine in 2019, saying “I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this… I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing.

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” Rihanna said, alluding to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

The pair, who remained famously tight-lipped on their reported relationship, have yet to confirm the reports of a split. 

