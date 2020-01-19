You are here

  • Home
  • 5 Indonesians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants: Philippine military

5 Indonesians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants: Philippine military

Philippine soldiers launched search and rescue operations for the Indonesian fishermen, and clashed with Abu Sayyaf members in Sulare island in Parang town, in Sulu. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5c79

Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

5 Indonesians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants: Philippine military

  • Indonesia’s foreign ministry said has coordinated with the Philippine government
  • Abu Sayyaf, which has its roots in separatism, is notorious for banditry and piracy
Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine military on Sunday said it has launched search and rescue operations for five Indonesian fishermen kidnapped by militants belonging to the Daesh-linked Abu Sayyaf group in Malaysian waters last week.
Eight Indonesians were abducted in Sabah on Thursday. Three were released, while the remaining five were probably brought by their captors to the southern Philippine province of Sulu, said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the military’s Western Mindanao Command.
Sulu is Abu Sayyaf’s stronghold.
Sobejana disclosed the abduction a day after soldiers clashed with Abu Sayyaf members in Sulare island in Parang town, in Sulu, killing one militant and destroying a speed boat believed to have been used in the kidnapping.
Sobejana said Malaysian authorities had immediately coordinated with the Philippine military after the abduction.
Indonesia’s foreign ministry said it also has coordinated with the Philippine government and was still waiting for official information about the incident.
The speed boat was positively identified by the three Indonesian fishermen who have been freed as the one used in the abduction staged by six militants, Sobejana said.
“The likelihood they are in Sulare island or Parang, Sulu is very high,” he said.
Abu Sayyaf, which has its roots in separatism, is notorious for banditry and piracy, including beheading some captives if no ransom is paid.

Topics: Philippines Abu Sayyaf

Related

World
US declares Abu Sayyaf leader global terrorist
World
Philippine troops kill 12 Abu Sayyaf militants in clashes

Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal family

Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal family

  • Thomas Markle believes Meghan was tossing away “every girl’s dream.”
  • Markle described the royal family as “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever”
Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, accused his daughter of “cheapening” the British royal family in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.
The palace announced on Saturday that the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would pay their own way in life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole country wished them “the very best” with the new arrangement.
“As I said before ... I was sure that the royal family, which has been around a very long time, will find a way forward,” Johnson told Sky News in Germany, where he was attending a summit on Libya.
The monarchy was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when Harry and his American former actress wife announced that they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.
Saturday’s announcement from the palace followed discussions in recent days between Queen Elizabeth, her family and officials over how this would work in practice for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38.
Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in a documentary that he believed Meghan was tossing away “every girl’s dream.”
“It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” he said.
The interview was filmed after the couple’s announcement that they would step back as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 released part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would air “in the coming weeks.”

’LOST SOULS’
Thomas Markle described the royal family as “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” saying that when Meghan married Harry in May 2018 they took an obligation “to be part of the royals and to represent the royals.”
“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” he said. “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby ... They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.”
Thomas Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Harry.
Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday newspaper submitted its defense to court action by Meghan over the publication of a private letter she sent to her father.
Thomas Markle said he did not expect Meghan to get in contact.
“I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now ... or Harry for that matter, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said.
“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for.”

Topics: UK royals Meghan Markle

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia offers ‘full support’ to Cyprus amid Eastern Mediterranean tensions
Westwood wins in Abu Dhabi for his 25th Euro tour victory
Violence erupts for second night in Beirut after hundreds injured
Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal family
Jordan parliament passes draft law to ban gas imports from Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.