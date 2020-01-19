Jacquemus lauds the Hadids, Balmain goes to the desert at PFW

DUBAI: French fashion house Jacquemus put on a rousing show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday, despite a neutral color palette of beige and khaki tones.

Simon Porte Jacquemus, the maison’s head designer, relied on a bevvy of star power, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and British-Moroccan model Nora Attal, to parade the chic new line down a dazzling white runway in Paris.

Sections of the silhouette — such as the midriff or the top of thighs — seemed to be visually lopped off in a clever show of shape-play by the French designer.







(Getty Images)



Elongated legs paired with mushroom-shaped and rounded shoulders at the top were paired with rounded hats or scarves that flattened the head.

Soft wools and cottons ensured comfort, while a sculpted gown in white coffee worn by model-of-the-minute Bella Hadid gave the collection some bite.

For her part, Gigi showed off a backless, beige dress complete with thin straps at the shoulders and elegant rouching on one hip.

Attal’s low-cut jumpsuit came in a similar shade of grey-beige and featured striking, flared pants and a fitted upper portion.







(Getty Images)



“Thank you to the sweetest @jacquemus for letting me be a part of this show,” Attal posted on Instagram after the showcase, while Gigi took to the platform her own insight about the new collection.

“Wearing these clothes, you can feel the true inspiration and understanding of dressing others Simon got from making pieces for his mother as a child — the first one in 1997. I loved hearing what this show meant to him, Jacquemus herself would be so proud!” she posted.

Over at Balmain, Oliver Rousteing took his foot off the extravagance pedal for a more-understated-than-usual collection of tasteful fluid designs for fall, The Associated Press reported.







(Getty Images)



Autumnal gold, bronzes and khakis graced the display marked by banding across the torso and draping.

Safari jackets and shimmering desert sandals continued the Lawrence of Arabia theme the 33-year-old designer had toyed with in previous seasons, but the increased subtlety was a nice direction for the house.

The label looked to the desert for inspiration, with silky draped, sand-colored combos that often echoed Tuareg attire from the plains of the Sahara.