Jacquemus lauds the Hadids, Balmain goes to the desert at PFW

Gigi Hadid walked the runway for French fashion house Jacquemus. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: French fashion house Jacquemus put on a rousing show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday, despite a neutral color palette of beige and khaki tones.

Simon Porte Jacquemus, the maison’s head designer, relied on a bevvy of star power, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and British-Moroccan model Nora Attal, to parade the chic new line down a dazzling white runway in Paris.

Sections of the silhouette — such as the midriff or the top of thighs — seemed to be visually lopped off in a clever show of shape-play by the French designer.




(Getty Images)

Elongated legs paired with mushroom-shaped and rounded shoulders at the top were paired with rounded hats or scarves that flattened the head.

Soft wools and cottons ensured comfort, while a sculpted gown in white coffee worn by model-of-the-minute Bella Hadid gave the collection some bite.

For her part, Gigi showed off a backless, beige dress complete with thin straps at the shoulders and elegant rouching on one hip.

Attal’s low-cut jumpsuit came in a similar shade of grey-beige and featured striking, flared pants and a fitted upper portion.




(Getty Images)

“Thank you to the sweetest @jacquemus for letting me be a part of this show,” Attal posted on Instagram after the showcase, while Gigi took to the platform her own insight about the new collection.

“Wearing these clothes, you can feel the true inspiration and understanding of dressing others Simon got from making pieces for his mother as a child — the first one in 1997. I loved hearing what this show meant to him, Jacquemus herself would be so proud!” she posted. 

Over at Balmain, Oliver Rousteing took his foot off the extravagance pedal for a more-understated-than-usual collection of tasteful fluid designs for fall, The Associated Press reported.




(Getty Images)

Autumnal gold, bronzes and khakis graced the display marked by banding across the torso and draping.

Safari jackets and shimmering desert sandals continued the Lawrence of Arabia theme the 33-year-old designer had toyed with in previous seasons, but the increased subtlety was a nice direction for the house.

The label looked to the desert for inspiration, with silky draped, sand-colored combos that often echoed Tuareg attire from the plains of the Sahara.

Oscar-nominated ‘Brotherhood’ is pure, unadulterated drama

‘Brotherhood’ has been nominated for an Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Supplied)
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Oscar-nominated ‘Brotherhood’ is pure, unadulterated drama

Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Movies about family loyalty and rigid moral principles, and the kind of conflict and dilemma they can cause, can be incredibly powerful.

Montreal-based, Tunisian-born Meryam Joobeur’s “Brotherhood” tackles this predicament in her 2018 work, which is in the race for the Oscars this year in the live action short film category. Screened at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals, where it won the Best Canadian Short award, “Brotherhood” has won 60 accolades in 48 countries, which is no small achievement. 

In 25 minutes, Joobeur weaves into her plot a poignant take on a family’s inner turmoil whose consequences can only be tragic. Mohamed lives in pastoral Tunisia with his wife and two sons. They rear sheep and are constantly fighting off wolves. In one early telling scene, we see one of the sheep wounded by a wolf, and Mohamed tells his middle son, who is with him, that the animal shows no mercy. 

 Much later, Mohamed himself turns into a merciless creature. When his eldest estranged son returns from Syria, after having fought alongside Daesh and with a wife in tow, the father is deeply suspicious. He knows his son has not been up to any good in Syria, and the tension between the two is palpable. The family dynamics are like a time-bomb, resulting in complex issues, with the film touching upon the theme of religious radicalism.

Set in an exotic land where the calm hides an impending tragedy, the cinematography is beautiful but restrained. “Brotherhood” is pure drama, and the short film delivers.

Joobeur hopes to convert her work into a feature-length movie. She has a completed script, which will be very different from the short work. Last year’s Oscar-winning short “Skin” managed to persuade people to make a full-length movie from the piece. Joobeur’s may well be next.

