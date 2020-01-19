You are here

  • Home
  • Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid

Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid

A Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) engineer poses on the helipad of Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mw7ua

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid

  • Cyprus denounced Turkey’s bid to drill for natural gas in waters where Cyprus has economic rights
  • This would be Turkey’s fourth such drilling effort since last July
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

NICOSIA: Cyprus on Sunday denounced Turkey as a “pirate state” that flouts international law as Turkey’s bid to drill for natural gas in waters where Cyprus has economic rights rekindled tensions over energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.
Cyprus said Turkey was now attempting to drill inside an exploration area, or block, south of the ethnically split Mediterranean island nation that’s already licensed to energy companies Eni of Italy and Total of France.
This would be Turkey’s fourth such drilling effort since last July when it dispatched a pair or warship-escorted drill ships to the island’s west and east. It would also mark the second time a Turkish ship was drilling in a block licensed to Eni and Total.
Overall, the two energy companies hold licenses to carry out a hydrocarbons search in seven of Cyprus’ 13 blocks off its south coast. Other companies holding such licenses include ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum, as well as Texas-based Noble Energy and Israeli partner Delek.
Cyprus said despite emerging energy-based partnerships among the countries in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has opted to “go down a path of international illegality” of its own accord. It said Turkey has “provocatively ignored” repeated European Union calls to stop its illegal activities.
The EU has also adopted a mechanism to sanction individuals or companies involved in illegal drilling off Cyprus.
Greece’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that Turkey’s latest action comes on top of numerous violations of international law in the wider region that aim “to serve expansionist aspirations.”
The ministry said in a statement that such breaches of international law won’t be made legal no matter how many times they’re repeated.
Turkey, however, insists it’s protecting its rights and interests, and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots, to the region’s energy resources. It says it’s carrying out drilling activities as part of an agreement with the Turkish Cypriots.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third is recognized only by Turkey. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the southern part, seat of the island’s internationally-recognized government, enjoys membership.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Sunday that Turkish Cypriots have as much right to the island’s gas deposits as Greek Cypriots and that “no one should doubt” that Ankara would continue safeguarding their rights.
Aksoy said a Turkish Cypriot proposal to share potential gas revenues remains in play. He also blasted the EU for “double standards” in its approach to Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, whose “existence and rights” he said the bloc ignores.
The Cyprus government dismissed Turkey’s assertions of protecting Turkish Cypriot rights as “cynical and hypocritical” since Ankara claims 44% of the island’s exclusive economic zone as its own.
It also said any gas exploration deal that Turkey has signed with Turkish Cypriots is legally invalid according to UN resolutions.
The Cypriot government said Turkish Cypriot interests are protected by an investment fund approved last year for potential gas proceeds.

Topics: Turkey Cyprus drilling gas

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Turkey interest rate cut to dampen foreign investor appeal
World
Cyprus rescues 101 Syrian migrants off coast

UK courts hand far-right extremists lighter online crime sentences than Islamists

Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UK courts hand far-right extremists lighter online crime sentences than Islamists

  • Research found Islamists still posed a greater threat and committed more serious offences online
  • Report looked at more than 100 court cases related to online extremism between 2015 and 2019
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Far-right extremists are handed much lighter prison sentences in the UK for online crimes compared to Islamists, new research has found. 

Far-right offenders received sentences of around 24.5 months for hate and terror crimes committed on the internet. Islamists, however, were sentenced to treble that figure with prison terms averaging 73.4 months, according to the study from the Henry Jackson Society, a foreign policy think tank.

The research found Islamists still posed a greater threat and committed more serious offences online than the far right. 

But it also said a factor in the disparity in the sentencing is a failure by the British government to proscribe far-right groups as “terrorist,” therefore making them harder to prosecute than Islamist extremists.

“The lack of far-right groups subject to proscription in the UK, when compared to Islamist groups, has left the authorities reliant on hate crime legislation rather than specific terrorist offences which carry heftier sentences,” Nikita Malik, the report’s author, said.

The report looked at more than 100 court cases related to online extremism between 2015 and 2019 and ranked the offenses into six bands, according to 20 indicators.

According to the classification system, 65.5 percent of far-right offenders were situated in the lowest three risk bands and 34.4 percent  were in the highest three.

In contrast, 52 percent of Islamists convicted of offences were in these higher bands and 48 percent were in lower bands.  

“Islamists profiled in the report commit more dangerous, harmful, and complex offences online,” Malik said. “They do so with intent and to a large audience. Contrary to some narratives, it is Islamists that continue to pose a severe risk online.”

The report, commissioned by Facebook, aimed to develop new ways of identifying those who abuse social media platforms to spread extremism and hate. 

The categorization system is designed to help social media companies respond to the most dangerous and harmful offenders.

Almost one third of the offenders analysed in the report used Facebook as a means to disseminate their views and content.

But the public forums were often used in conjunction with encrypted applications such as Telegram. 

As a result, the report recommends that those tracking the extremists “monitor the migration of offenders from one platform to another, where they may take their followers and continue to promote extremist views.”

Topics: extremist Islamist far-right Henry Jackson Society

Related

Business & Economy
London-based high-tech company tackling online extremism
Media
Facebook launches plan to combat online extremism

Latest updates

Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid
UK courts hand far-right extremists lighter online crime sentences than Islamists
US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
Saudi Arabia offers ‘full support’ to Cyprus amid Eastern Mediterranean tensions
Westwood wins in Abu Dhabi for his 25th Euro tour victory

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.