Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone receives award for mental health work in Davos

DUBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday for her work raising awareness about mental health.
The actress runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which was launched in 2015 and seeks to help those struggling with mental health issues.
The 34-year-old star was presented the award by Hilde Schwab, chairwoman and co-founder of the World Economic Forum's World Art's Forum, and quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in her acceptance speech.
As #wef20 gets underway, @deepikapadukone stresses the importance of addressing mental health issues when building a more sustainable and inclusive world.
“For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope,” Padukone said.
“Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope,” she said beforehand.