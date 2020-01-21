You are here

US calls Iran's $3m reward to kill Trump 'ridiculous'

an Iranian lawmaker’s offer of a $3 million reward to anyone who killed Trump. (Reuters)
Updated 21 January 2020
Reuters

US calls Iran’s $3m reward to kill Trump ‘ridiculous’

Updated 21 January 2020
Reuters

GENEVA: An Iranian lawmaker offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehran's latest standoff with Washington.
U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood dismissed the reward as "ridiculous", telling reporters in Geneva it showed the "terrorist underpinnings" of Iran's establishment.
Tensions have steadily escalated since Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran's nuclear agreement with world powers in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions. The standoff erupted into tit-for-tat military strikes this month.
"On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump," lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-seat parliament, ISNA reported.
He did not say if the reward had any official backing from Iran's clerical rulers.
The city of Kerman, in the province south of the capital, is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian commander whose killing in a drone strike ordered by Trump on Jan. 3 in Baghdad prompted Iran to fire missiles at US targets in Iraq.
"If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats ... We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right," he was quoted as saying by ISNA.
The United States and it Western allies have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Tehran insists it has never sought nuclear arms and never will, saying its nuclear work is for research and to master the process to generate electricity.
The 2015 nuclear agreement overall was designed to increase the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb. Parties to the deal believed, at the time, Iran could produce enough material in two to three months if it wanted.
Under the deal, known as the JCPOA, Iran received sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear activities. In response to Washington's withdrawal from the pact and pressure from US sanctions, Iran has rolled back its commitments to the deal.
This month, Iran announced it was scrapping all limits on its uranium enrichment work, potentially shortening the so-called "breakout time" needed to build a nuclear weapon.
Reports issued by the UN nuclear watchdog have suggested Tehran is still far from sprinting ahead with its work.
After Iran's latest step, Britain, France and Germany triggered a dispute mechanism in the nuclear pact, starting a diplomatic process that could lead to reimposing UN sanctions.
Iran said on Monday that Tehran would pull out from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if international sanctions were reimposed.
The US envoy Wood said Iran's threat to quit the treaty, the foundation of global nuclear arms control since the Cold War, would send a "very, very negative message".

Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

  • Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha: The whole world is complaining of an aging population, while 70 percent of the population of the Middle East is youth
  • Abdullah Alswaha: The growth of the Middle East is no longer a question of if but when
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

DAVOS: Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha said he believed the Middle East would return to a growth path despite a number of headwinds facing Arab economies that were highlighted on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
His comments struck an upbeat note on a day otherwise characterized by concerns over threats from climate change to cybersecurity.
“There’s a growing inequality that dictates to us to put an agenda to focus on women, youth, technology and close down the digital divide and leave nobody behind,” Alswaha said. “That is why for the G20 theme we are focusing on realizing the opportunities of the 21st century while leaving no one behind by empowering people, by safeguarding the planet, and by shaping new frontiers.”
Saudi Arabia will host the G20 gathering in November.
The minister was speaking on an Al Arabiya panel at Davos on Tuesday focused on the strategic outlook of Middle East economies.
He emphasized that the Arab world was on a trajectory for growth and prosperity due to its youthful population.
“I’m very optimistic and very bullish that this is the region that will go back to the days of the growth, because if you look at today, the whole world is complaining of an aging population, while 70 percent of the population of the Middle East is youth. . . They spend a third of their day in the tech world and they have the highest penetration in terms of social media and other aspects. The growth of the Middle East is no longer a question of if but when.”

