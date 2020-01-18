You are here

  • Home
  • Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN

Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN

1 / 2
US President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the US drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, CNN has revealed. (Reuters/File Photos)
2 / 2
The site of US drone attack that killed the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, at the main road of Baghdad international Airport in Iraq on Jan. 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w2652

Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN

  • The president spoke at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a Republican event
  • CNN said it obtained an audio recording of Trump’s remarks
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

PALM BEACH, Florida: US President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the US drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in remarks to a Republican fund-raising dinner on Friday night, according to audio obtained by CNN.

With his typical dramatic flourish, Trump recounted the scene as he monitored the strikes from the White House Situation Room when Soleimani was killed.

The president spoke in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a Republican event that raised $10 million for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

Reporters were not allowed in for the event. CNN said it obtained an audio recording of Trump’s remarks. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Jan. 3 killing of Soleimani at Baghdad airport prompted Iran to retaliate with missile strikes against US forces in Iraq days later and almost triggered a broad war between the two countries.

“They’re together sir,” Trump said military officials told him. “Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No emotion. ‘Two minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They’re in the car, they’re in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir. Thirty seconds. Ten, 9, 8 ...’ “

“Then all of a sudden, boom,” he said. “’They’re gone, sir. Cutting off.’“

“I said, where is this guy?” Trump continued. “That was the last I heard from him.”

It was the most detailed account that Trump has given of the drone strike, which has drawn criticism from some US lawmakers because neither the president nor his advisers have provided public information to back up their statements that Soleimani presented an “imminent” threat to Americans in the region.

CNN said that in the audio, Trump did not repeat that Soleimani was an imminent threat. Trump said Soleimani was “saying bad things about our country” before the strike, which led to his decision to authorize his killing.

Topics: Soleimani death Qassem Soleimani Iran Donald Trump

Related

Update
Middle-East
Trump: US was facing imminent threat of attack from Soleimani
Middle-East
Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting ‘four embassies’

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building in Beirut

Updated 18 January 2020
Arab News

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building in Beirut

  • 75 protesters have been injured
  • The latest clashes this week come after recent cooling of tensions in Lebanese capital
Updated 18 January 2020
Arab News

BEIRUT: Security personnel fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters armed with little more than tree branches and sign posts in Beirut on Saturday in clashes near Lebanon’s parliament.

According to a Red Cross statement issued on Saturday, 75 protesters have been injured during the standoff with security forces.

The latest clashes come after a cooling of tensions in the Lebanese capital, after largely peaceful protests which broke out across the country in October over the state of the economy turned increasingly violent, but people have filled the streets again this week.

They are furious at a ruling elite that has steered the country toward its worst economic crisis in decades.

Police wielding batons and firing tear gas have wounded dozens of people at protests in recent days. Anger at the banks — which have curbed people’s access to their savings — started to boil over, with protesters smashing bank facades and ATMs on Tuesday night.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said on Saturday that police in Beirut were being “violently and directly” confronted at one of the entrances to the parliament. In a tweet, it called on people to leave the area for their own safety.

Witnesses said they saw young men hurling stones and flower pots toward riot police, while protesters tried to push through an entrance to a heavily barricaded district of central Beirut, which includes the parliament.

Hundreds of protesters marched and chanted against in the political class in other parts of the capital. A large banner at one of the rallies read: “If the people go hungry, they will eat their rulers.”

The unrest, which stemmed from anger at corruption and the rising cost of living, forced Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri to resign in October. Feuding politicians have since failed to agree a new cabinet or rescue plan.

The Lebanese pound has lost nearly half its value, while dollar shortages have driven up prices and confidence in the banking system has collapsed.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Middle East Lebanon lebanon protests Beirut

Related

Special
Middle-East
‘This is your fault’: UN blasts politicians over Lebanon chaos
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit in new strategy

Latest updates

Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN
Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building in Beirut
Iran to send flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine
Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper
Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.